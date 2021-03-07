Economic Impact: The economy took a hit last year but it is improving

Employment dropped by 433,000 in Virginia and by 74,000 in the Richmond region. Both the state and the region showed a smaller decline of 10.6% that put a dent in the jobs created over the prior expansion, but did not wipe out all jobs as it did in the country.

Unlike prior recoveries that took more than two years to restore half the jobs lost, that wasn’t the case this time.

About 56% of the jobs lost at the beginning of the pandemic across the country have been recovered through December.

Virginia has recovered about 55.8% of the jobs lost by the end of last year, while the Richmond region has seen roughly 50.7% of jobs come back. This is all despite the limited reopening of some businesses, notably those in the restaurant industries.

The employment losses translated into a peak jobless rate of 14.8% in the nation in April 2020. Virginia had a peak unemployment rate of 11.2%, while the Richmond region’s jobless rate peaked at 12.1%.

The jobless rate is still high but not anywhere near where it was last spring. The latest data for December shows an unemployment rate of 6.3% for the nation, 4.9% for the state and 5.4% in the Richmond area.