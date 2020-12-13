Economic Impact: The hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector has seen somewhat of a rebound in jobs - but will it continue?

The leisure and hospitality industry in Virginia also has seen a rebound with 106,000 jobs restored or 59% of jobs lost.

The full extent of the job loss ripples into other sectors because firms are not buying as many supplies and the laid-off employees do not spend as much money in the area.

Considering those multiplier affects, the 30,000 jobs lost in the leisure and hospitality sector in the Richmond region turns into a loss of nearly 38,000 jobs for the region.

Although more detailed industry data for October are not yet available, employment in the fourth quarter of 2019 shows that of the 70,000 leisure and hospitality jobs in the Richmond metro area, 33% were at full-service restaurants, another 27% were at limited-service restaurants, followed by hotels and motels at 8%, and fitness and recreational sports centers at 7%.

These industries have borne the brunt of the coronavirus based on closure signs you can see while walking downtown.

Based on the last two recessions, it took about four years before employment matched the pre-recession peak and it took two years to recover half of the loss.

This is not your typical recession.