Economic Impact: The pandemic continues to take its toll on working women, who are dropping out of the workforce

These differences do not hold across all industries, however. Women and men experienced job losses and employment has recovered at similar rates in industries such as professional, scientific, and technical services; information technology; real estate and rental and leasing; and finance and insurance.

Reasons that researchers have given for the disparity between genders include women taking on a greater share of childcare, as well as not returning to work in high-contact sectors because of fear of contracting the virus.

There is also significant regional variation in female employment during the recovery.

The largest differences in job losses by gender were in the Northeast, specifically New Hampshire, Maine and New Jersey, as strict and rapid shutdowns limited in-person jobs and as women lost a greater share of jobs in industries like manufacturing and transportation and warehousing that were more resilient in other states.

In contrast, the recovery has been faster for women in states such as Wyoming, North Dakota and Louisiana, where there were fewer pandemic shutdowns.

Virginia ranks 38th among the states in terms of the rate at which women in the workforce have returned to work relative to men.