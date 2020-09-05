Economic Impact: The pandemic likely will bring long-term changes to the way we work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This Labor Day is unlike any other we have experienced in our lifetime.

Millions of Americans remain out of work because of a pandemic that has thrown virtually every country into a recession.

The U.S. recession started in February, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, the arbiter of recessions.

Based on forecasts from most economists, the recession will end sometime in the third quarter of 2020 when real gross domestic product advances at more than a 20% annualized pace.

This recession will go down in the history books as sharp and short.

Yet the path of the labor market recovery is not as clear because it is dependent on people feeling safe enough to travel by plane, stay at a hotel or eat in a restaurant in close proximity to other people.

Since a widely distributed vaccine for COVID-19 is needed for people to be protected from the virus, economists have become dependent on estimates coming from pharmaceutical firms about the arrival of the vaccine.