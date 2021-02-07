Economic Impact: When will the U.S. reach herd immunity?

Economists typically create forecasts based on assumptions such as how much the Federal Reserve will change the federal funds rate target or changes in the price of oil or the unemployment rate.

Although those factors remain important, a more important driver of economic activity in 2021 is when the nation will reach herd immunity from COVID-19.

Many medical experts agree that about 80% of the population will need to be immune to the virus to reach herd immunity, either through vaccination or by previously contracting the virus.

When we do get to herd immunity, consumers and businesses will presumably start to behave more like they did prior to the pandemic.

So when will we get there?

As of Feb. 1, more than 26 million Americans, or 7.9%, have received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, including nearly 6 million who have also received their second dose that is needed to reach maximum efficacy. During the week of Jan. 25, an average of over 1 million doses were administered per day.