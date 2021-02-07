Economic Impact: When will the U.S. reach herd immunity?

Economists typically create forecasts based on assumptions such as how much the Federal Reserve will change the federal funds rate target or changes in the price of oil or the unemployment rate.
Although those factors remain important, a more important driver of economic activity in 2021 is when the nation will reach herd immunity from COVID-19.
Many medical experts agree that about 80% of the population will need to be immune to the virus to reach herd immunity, either through vaccination or by previously contracting the virus.
When we do get to herd immunity, consumers and businesses will presumably start to behave more like they did prior to the pandemic.
So when will we get there?
As of Feb. 1, more than 26 million Americans, or 7.9%, have received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, including nearly 6 million who have also received their second dose that is needed to reach maximum efficacy. During the week of Jan. 25, an average of over 1 million doses were administered per day.
Chmura Economics & Analytics built a herd immunity timeline model with three scenarios. The model is based on using vaccination rates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, estimated infection counts from the University of Washington, vaccine allotment announcements, and information regarding vaccination rate ramp-up from President Joe Biden; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert; and other medical experts.
In the optimistic scenario, more than 80% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated by September.
This is based on an assumption that the vaccination rate in the U.S. slightly exceeds Biden’s 100-day goal of 100 million Americans receiving their first dose. In this scenario, vaccination rates scale up to 3 million total doses per day in May as problems arising from vaccine distribution and administration are quickly resolved.
In the most likely scenario, the nation is fully vaccinated with more 80% of population by the end of November.
In this scenario, we assume 88 million Americans receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of Biden’s first 100 days. Supply chain disruptions and difficult-to-reach populations constrain vaccine administration to a peak of only 2 million total (for the first and second) doses administered per day.
In the pessimistic scenario, herd immunity with more than 80% of Americans vaccinated will not be achieved until April 2022.
This is based on the assumption that only 67 million Americans receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of Biden’s first 100 days. Significant supply chain disruptions and slower vaccine acceptance cap the average number of vaccine doses administered per day at 1.5 million.
All of these scenarios assume that the efficacy of current vaccines remains high with new variants of the virus.
Like many economists, we will be monitoring vaccination rates closely. Our most likely scenario points to a strong economy in 2021, but weaker growth after the COVID-related stimulus works its way through the economy in the years following 2021.
At this point, vaccine dosage administration rates vary greatly by state, with Alaska leading the way with 13.6% of its population having received their first vaccine dose as of Feb. 4, followed by West Virginia (11.0%), New Mexico (10.7%), and Connecticut (10.5%), according to the CDC using Census Bureau data.
Virginia ranks 10th among all states, with 9.1% of the population having received their first vaccine dose.
At this rate, the state could reach herd immunity by November in the most likely scenario — about the same timeline as the nation. Under the optimistic scenario, both the state and nation reach herd immunity in November.
Further details and updates about this model can be found at https://www.chmura.com/blog/when-will-we-reach-herd-immunity-from-covid-19.
Christine Chmura is CEO and chief eco-nomist at Chmura Economics & Analytics. She can be reached at (804) 649-3640 or chris.chmura@chmuraecon.com.