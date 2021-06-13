Economic Impact: With prices surging for everything from gasoline to food, a paycheck isn’t going as far as it did before

When the recession ended and demand picked back up, these businesses did not need to purchase more steel until they worked off their inventory. As a result, steel prices and demand remained depressed longer.

This is an example of why rapid inflation is bad for the economy — it can cause recessions to be deeper and longer than in an economy when inflation is low.

For this reason, the Federal Reserve Board typically raises the federal funds rate target when inflation is accelerating above 2% or so to slow down economic growth and inflation.

But the Federal Reserve is not raising interest rates now because they believe the recent spike in inflation is temporary.

They argue, in part, that with the economy opening after the pandemic, strong demand for goods and services has surged much faster than the supply can come online.

But with about 9.3 million unemployed as of May, the economy is not approaching its capacity to produce more goods and services. In the meantime, businesses can raise prices.