Economy rebounded in the Richmond region and across Virginia in 2021, but it was uneven and has significant underlying challenges

November marked the fourth straight month in Virginia of employers adding more than 10,000 jobs per month, Mengedoth said. However, the state's labor force - essentially the number of people either working or actively looking for work - is still down from its pre-pandemic high of more than 66%. It stood at a little more than 63% in November.

"Labor force participation is still relatively down," Mengedoth said. "It has not improved to its pre-pandemic levels, but it is up recently."

The number of people who have quit jobs to look for other work also has increased, Mengedoth said.

“There are a lot of opportunities for those looking for work,” he said. “The demand [for work] exceeds the supply, and the shortage of workers is due at least in part to having so many people out of the labor market.”

Some Virginians got a pay raise this year and more will get another one on Saturday, thanks to an increase to the state’s mandatory hourly minimum wage.