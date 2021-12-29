Economy rebounded in the Richmond region and across Virginia in 2021, but it was uneven and has significant underlying challenges

The two Fleet Feet athletic apparel and shoe stores in the Richmond area saw a rebound in sales in late 2020 and this year has been strong.
"We have had an exceptional year," said Jeff Wells, owner of the franchise in the Richmond area.
Sales, he said, were up at "the highest increase I have had in recent history," although he declined to provide specific figures.
"I am optimistic about the coming year," said Wells, adding that the two stores — at 5600 Patterson Ave. in Richmond and at 11651 W. Broad St. in the Promenade Shops across from Short Pump Town Center — have expanded by leasing additional space.
However, the rebound from the pandemic has come with challenges that continue to affect Fleet Feet and other Richmond area businesses, including difficulties hiring and retaining employees and supply chain disruptions.
"For pretty much all of 2021, it has been tough to maintain staff and find new staff. So hiring has been a high priority and has been our biggest challenge," he said.
"With that said, very recently within the last month or two months, it seems like it has opened up and we have actually made several hires," said Wells, adding that he still could probably bring on board another four or five employees.
Another issue has been supply chain disruptions and delays from overseas shipments of shoes arriving at West Coast ports.
"We have seen delays and we have seen certain styles and sizes that weren't available," Wells said. "We feel this is going to probably continue through the first quarter of 2022, but we have reasons to believe it is going to get better by the second quarter" or the spring of next year.
Supply chain disruptions are still a significant problem affecting many businesses, said Renee Haltom, vice president and regional economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
“There is still a lot of uncertainty about when that will resolve," she said. "A lot of the supply chain troubles – not all of it but a lot of it - is really about worker shortages."
Virginia’s unemployment rate has been declining for 18 months since peaking at 11.3% in April 2020 at the height of business closures caused by the pandemic.
The rate dropped to 3.4% by November of this year - the latest month for which data is available. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was below the national rate of 4.2%.
Virginia has recovered 75% of the jobs it lost in March and April of 2020, or about 360,000 of the roughly 480,000 jobs lost during the pandemic, said Joseph Mengedoth, a regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
November marked the fourth straight month in Virginia of employers adding more than 10,000 jobs per month, Mengedoth said. However, the state's labor force - essentially the number of people either working or actively looking for work - is still down from its pre-pandemic high of more than 66%. It stood at a little more than 63% in November.
"Labor force participation is still relatively down," Mengedoth said. "It has not improved to its pre-pandemic levels, but it is up recently."
The number of people who have quit jobs to look for other work also has increased, Mengedoth said.
“There are a lot of opportunities for those looking for work,” he said. “The demand [for work] exceeds the supply, and the shortage of workers is due at least in part to having so many people out of the labor market.”
Some Virginians got a pay raise this year and more will get another one on Saturday, thanks to an increase to the state’s mandatory hourly minimum wage.
The minimum wage went from $7.25 per hour to $9.50 per hour on May 1 and it increases 15.8% to $11 an hour on Jan. 1. The rate goes to $12 an hour on Jan. 1, 2023. And the rate is slated to go even higher — to $15 an hour — if the General Assembly approves.
Labor force shortages have been widely attributed to enhanced unemployment benefits that were offered to jobless people through the summer of 2021, but a recent report by Old Dominion University questions that conclusion, arguing that numerous factors have gone into the reluctance of workers to return to the job market.
Surveys suggest that other factors such as child care availability, pandemic-related health concerns and people transitioning from one type of work to another also have had a major influence on labor force contraction. The number of people who are retiring also has ticked upward.
As economic activity picked up in Virginia in late 2020 and early 2021, the number of people who were quitting jobs surged, peaking at 127,000 in April 2021, the ODU report notes. Workers in Virginia quit 3.3% of all jobs in April 2021. Through the fall of 2021, job quits have remained near record levels. In September 2021, workers quit 3.1% of all jobs.
The recent trend in workers quitting their jobs in record numbers is not unique to Virginia. Nationwide, it has been dubbed “The Great Resignation.”
"One of the reasons that people are not looking for work is of course the pandemic and fears about the pandemic," said Robert M. McNab, an ODU professor of economics and lead author of the annual State of the Commonwealth report produced by ODU's Dragas Center for Economic Policy and Analysis.
"The second observation that we see is childcare availability, and that tends to impact women more than men," he said.
When taking into account departures from the labor force, the true unemployment rate in Virginia probably lies somewhere between the 3.4% official rate and alternative measure of 7.9%, according to the ODU report.
"What we are seeing in Virginia is two phenomena happening at the same time," McNab said. "There is a recovery in jobs. We have seen the number of unemployed decrease."
However, "in some regions, the labor force has actually shrunk, which means he headline unemployment rate is biased downward," McNab said.
"We have to figure out a way to get people back into the labor force, and that is going to be a hard issue," he said.
The ODU report says 2021 "was a definite improvement over 2020," in terms of job creation and overall economic activity. However, it also concludes that the recovery has been uneven in different parts of the state.
"What we found concerning is that if you look across the state, there are some areas of the state that continue to struggle economically and those are primarily concentrated in Southwest and central Virginia," McNab said.
Before the pandemic, the Virginia economy had grown during 10 of the previous 12 quarters. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a 2.9% contraction in real GDP in the first quarter of 2020, followed by a historic 28.6% decline in the second quarter of 2020.
The historic decline was followed by a historic expansion in economic activity as Virginia “reopened” in the third quarter of 2020.
After growing by 5.2% in the last quarter of 2020, however, the fall 2020-winter 2021 wave of infections, hospitalizations and deaths led to a slowdown in the recovery during the first quarter of 2021. As infections eventually subsided and vaccinations increased, growth ticked upward by 5.8% in the second quarter of 2021.
The housing market also remains strong, but McNab also expects that the Federal Reserve will need to increase interest rates in 2022 to counteract rising inflation, which results in higher prices for consumers.
"They have announced they expect three interest rate increases," McNab said. "I would argue the number will likely be higher or those rate increases will be greater than 25 basis points at a time, especially the sustained increased in producer and consumer price inflation in 2021."
A few industries in Virginia have fully recovered the jobs that were lost during the pandemic, such as professional, scientific and technical services, and transportation and warehousing, Mengedoth said.
The hardest hit industry has been leisure and hospitality, especially in businesses that are arts and entertainment related, and in accommodation and food services. The entire sector is still down about 15%, or about 60,000 jobs, from its pre-pandemic levels.
In the Richmond area, hospitality businesses such as hotels have seen some rebound in sports and tourism related travel but continue to see a depressed market for business travel.
"Business did pick up significantly in 2021 compared to 2020," said Robert Reed, vice president of SMI Hotel Group, based in Richmond with four hotels in the region and two in Texas. The company's area properties are The Commonwealth hotel in downtown Richmond, Delta Hotels by Marriott Richmond Downtown, Four Points by Sheraton Richmond in Chesterfield County, and the Four Points by Sheraton Richmond Airport in Henrico.
For most weekends since March 2021, the company's hotels have been at 80% or more occupancy, driven by leisure travel and youth sports, Reed said.
"Weekday travel was slower to pick up, but did so to the point where mid-week we averaged about 60% occupancy," Reed said.
However, corporate travel and business meeting travel has been the laggard, as corporations and government agencies are hesitant to mandate travel or hold large gatherings.
Reed is expecting the hotels to reach about 85-90% of 2019 revenues in 2022, a significant increase from 2021.
"The continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and new variants is the biggest headwind we face," he said.
"Should the omicron variant quickly run its course, we expect corporate travel to begin ramping up no later than second quarter 2021," Reed said. "But we don't expect corporate travel or the groups/meetings business to return to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023. And there is some concern that with the Omicron variant potentially peaking in January, it could dampen activity normally expected in Richmond during General Assembly."
Hiring and retaining employees is the single most difficult challenge at this time, Reed said.
"Hourly wages for some positions have increased as much as 40% from pre-pandemic levels, and we still have difficulty attracting candidates, especially for housekeeping, maintenance and F&B [food and beverage] positions."
Yet Reed said the increase in Virginia's minimum wage to $11 per hour will not have much impact.
"Our company will see little impact from the increase in minimum wage, as all of our positions now are paid above that threshold," he said.
