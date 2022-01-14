ECPI takes over vacant building in western Henrico for new campus with technology, nursing and culinary programs

ECPI University is opening a new campus site in western Henrico County that will offer courses in information technology, nursing and culinary arts, among other programs.
The Virginia Beach-based private college, which has 17 locations in Virginia and four other states, said Friday it is now operating a campus site at 11104 W. Broad St.
The building, just off Interstate 64 at the West Broad Street exit in Short Pump, formerly was a Stratford University campus that closed in 2019. Before that, it was part of the former S&K Famous Brands warehouse. The building is next to commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s corporate office.
The new site for ECPI is a relocation from a building it previously occupied on Cox Road in Henrico.
The new West Broad Street campus, at more than 50,000 square feet, offers about twice the space of the former site, an ECPI spokesperson said.
That additional space will give the school more classroom and lab space for courses in cyber and information security, engineering technology including electronic engineering and mechatronics, and business management. Classes are scheduled to start Jan. 24 in those programs.
The Short Pump building also is expected to house an accelerated bachelor of science program in nursing that will enable students to earn a full bachelor’s degree in 30 months.
ECPI said the larger campus also will enable it to expand its Culinary Institute of Virginia program — also called CIV — from Hampton Roads to the Richmond area.
“CIV is expanding from Hampton Roads to service the growing hospitality sector in the greater Richmond area,” the college said in a statement. Culinary classes will be offered this spring.
The program will include baking and pastry arts, culinary arts, culinary nutrition and food service management.
“It is our goal to provide students and employers a variety of convenient, hands-on, career-focused options,” ECPI University President Mark Dreyfus said in a statement. “Whether upgrading skills, changing careers or starting a new one, our programs are designed to meet and support the needs of adult learners. The new Short Pump campus will expand our lab space and allow us to add course offerings.”
ECPI has two other locations in the Richmond region, at 2809 Emerywood Parkway in Henrico and 800 Moorefield Park Drive in Chesterfield County.
In Virginia, ECPI graduated about 1,000 nursing students and 500 cyber and information security students last year.
Fairfax County-based Stratford University, also a private college, had operated a campus at the site from 2010 to 2019 but decided to close it and two other locations in Virginia. At the time, the school said enrollment had declined since 2016 after the federal government made changes affecting eligibility of for-profit colleges to offer federal financial aid programs.
(804) 775-8123