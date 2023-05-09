The James River Association broke ground Monday on a new education building on the northern bank of the river.

The James A. Buzzard River Education Center, at 2825 Dock St. in Richmond’s East End, will cost $9 million to build and is expected to open next year.

It will serve as an educational destination for children and as an entry point to the river.

The JRA, which is paying for the building, recently raised more than $25 million as part of its James Changer Campaign.

The building is named for Jim Buzzard, who was chair of the JRA’s board of directors and was president of paper product manufacturer MeadWestvaco. Buzzard donated $500,000.

When he died in 2021, his wife, Susan Snyder, increased the pledge to $1 million and encouraged family and friends to match their contribution.

JRA purchased the nearly 1-acre parcel from The Conservation Fund in 2022 for about $800,000. The Conservation Fund still owns about 4 acres of adjacent property, which includes a portion of the Virginia Capital Trail.

The building and green space sit next to Great Shiplock Park, down the hill from Libby Hill Park.

It will include classroom space and exhibits designed for class field trips of 45 to 60 students. JRA plans to hold programs open to the public during non-school times.

3North is the building’s architect, Timmons Group is the engineering firm and general contracting is led by Kjellstrom + Lee. All three are Richmond-based companies.

