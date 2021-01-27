Electric automobile maker Tesla. considering opening three more locations in Virginia

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It remains Tesla's position that there are no impediments to it owning and operating new motor vehicle dealerships in Virginia," the company said in its letter to Holcomb.

Tesla "has no independent franchised dealers in Virginia or any other place in the world. As such, there are no independent dealers available in the community or trade area to own and operate a Tesla dealership in a manner consistent with the public interest," the letter said.

Tesla opened its first Virginia store to sell its cars near Tysons Corner in Northern Virginia in 2015. Its second store opened at 9850 W. Broad St. in western Henrico County in August 2017. It has since opened service centers in Virginia Beach and Sterling.

The Virginia Automobile Dealers Association challenged Tesla's right to open the Henrico store, arguing that state law requires Tesla to sell its cars through independent dealerships, as other automobile manufacturers are required to do in most circumstances.

Holcomb decided in 2016 that Tesla was eligible to operate its own dealership in the Richmond area. VADA challenged the decision in court but dropped the fight after an appeals court ultimately held that the trade group lacked standing to challenge the decision.