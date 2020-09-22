Elephant Insurance employees to get bonus from retiring co-founder and CEO of its parent company

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the second time in four years, an outgoing CEO of the parent company of Henrico County-based Elephant Insurance Services LLC is giving a large financial gift to all of the company’s employees.

David Stevens, the CEO and co-founder of Elephant Insurance’s parent company, insurer Admiral Group Plc, announced Tuesday that he will give a personal gift of around $13 million to be divided among more than 11,000 of the company’s employees ahead of his planned retirement.

Stevens has been CEO since 2016 of Admiral Group, the United Kingdom-based parent company of Elephant Insurance. Founded in Henrico in 2009 as the first U.S. subsidiary of Admiral Group, Elephant Insurance sells auto insurance in seven U.S. states.

The company said Stevens and his wife, Heather, were making the gift as “a thank you to all the staff at Admiral and Elephant Insurance who have made his 29 years with the company so special.”

The company said the bonuses would amount to about 1,000 British pounds to every full-time employee and 500 pounds to all other staff.

For employees in the United States, that equates to around $1,300 for full-time employees and $650 for part-time employees.