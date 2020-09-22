Elephant Insurance employees to get bonus from retiring co-founder and CEO of its parent company

For the second time in four years, an outgoing CEO of the parent company of Henrico County-based Elephant Insurance Services LLC is giving a large financial gift to all of the company’s employees.
David Stevens, the CEO and co-founder of Elephant Insurance’s parent company, insurer Admiral Group Plc, announced Tuesday that he will give a personal gift of around $13 million to be divided among more than 11,000 of the company’s employees ahead of his planned retirement.
Stevens has been CEO since 2016 of Admiral Group, the United Kingdom-based parent company of Elephant Insurance. Founded in Henrico in 2009 as the first U.S. subsidiary of Admiral Group, Elephant Insurance sells auto insurance in seven U.S. states.
The company said Stevens and his wife, Heather, were making the gift as “a thank you to all the staff at Admiral and Elephant Insurance who have made his 29 years with the company so special.”
The company said the bonuses would amount to about 1,000 British pounds to every full-time employee and 500 pounds to all other staff.
For employees in the United States, that equates to around $1,300 for full-time employees and $650 for part-time employees.
“Saying thank you to all the Admiral staff in this way is the right thing to do, and I’m so proud and fortunate to have worked with such a special group of people,” Stevens said in a statement. “Their hard work and dedication has allowed Admiral to grow from a start-up with one brand, zero customers and 57 members of staff, to a [Financial Times Stock Exchange] 100 company worth around £8 billion with multiple brands, millions of customers and over 11,000 staff worldwide. Thank you from myself and my wife to everyone at Admiral.”
Stevens announced in March that he planned to retire from the company in early 2021. He will be replaced by Milena Mondini de Focatiis, the company’s current head of U.K. and European insurance.
In 2016, then-CEO of Admiral Group, Henry Engelhardt, and his wife, Diane, also announced they were giving about 1,000 British pounds (or $1,448 at the time for U.S. workers) to each employee with more than a year’s service with the company, and 500 British pounds to other employees. Engelhardt also was a co-founder of the company.
All Admiral employees in the company’s multiple offices around the world will benefit from Stevens’ gift.
“Today and every day, we are so appreciative to work for a company under the Admiral umbrella,” said Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant Insurance. “David Stevens’ generosity will impact all of Elephant’s more than 630 employees, most of whom are here in Richmond. We wish him well in this new stage of life.”
