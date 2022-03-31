Employees at an 8th Richmond-area Starbucks store are seeking to form a union

Employees at another Starbucks coffee store in the Richmond area are seeking a vote to unionize, as efforts to organize workers at one of the nation's largest retail store chains continue to grow.

The Northern Virginia Labor Federation, which is working with Workers United, a Philadelphia-based union, confirmed on Thursday that employees at a Starbucks store on Brook Road are filing a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to form a union.

Employees at seven other Starbucks stores in the Richmond region already have applied to unionize. Five of those are expected to cast votes that will be counted on April 19. Employees at two other stores in the Richmond region also have filed petitions and are awaiting approval by the NLRB to vote.

In February, Richmond Starbucks stores began filing petitions with the NLRB seeking union representation after Starbucks workers at a Buffalo, N.Y., store voted to unionize. That was the first time workers have voted to unionize at a store operated by the Seattle-based, 50-year-old coffee retailer, the world's largest coffee chain with about 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

After hearings before the NLRB, ballots went out for the first five stores in the Richmond area on Tuesday, said Virginia Diamond, president of the Northern Virginia Labor Federation. Ballots will be counted on April 19th.

Overall, 13 stores in Virginia are now seeking to unionize, including the eight in Richmond, one in Farmville, one in Roanoke and three in Northern Virginia.