Employees at two Starbucks shops in the Richmond region seek to unionize

Employees at two Starbucks coffee shops in the Richmond area are seeking to unionize, joining a movement in multiple states to organize workers at one of the nation’s largest retail chains.
Workers United, a Philadelphia-based union that represents workers in various service and warehouse industries, said Wednesday that employees at Starbucks stores at 11136 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County and at 6980 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond have submitted petitions to the National Labor Relations Board seeking union representation.
“We want Starbucks to give us a seat a the table,” said Iman Djehiche, a barista at the Midlothian Turnpike store for almost two years. “We want to be treated with respect and dignity.”
Those two Starbucks are the first in Virginia to file the union petitions.
The move comes a little more than a month after Starbucks workers at a store in Buffalo, N.Y., voted to unionize. It was the first time that workers had voted to unionize at a store operated by the 50-year-old coffee retailer, which is the world’s largest coffee chain with about 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.
Workers at a second Starbucks in Buffalo voted to unionize last week. Three more stores in that area are slated to vote at the end of the month on union representation.
Starbucks has opposed unionization attempts at its company-owned stores, but a company spokesperson said that employees at some licensed stores already are members of unions.
Employees at the Richmond-area stores watched the Buffalo votes closely and decided that organizing a union would be their best option for having various concerns addressed.
The workers at the Midlothian Turnpike store don’t have problems with the local store managers, Djehiche said.
“Our concern is with upper management,” Djehiche said. “We very much felt like we’ve had to fight tooth and nail just to have our voice considered about what happens on the floor.”
Among those concerns are employees’ health during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during the recent spread the highly contagious omicron variant. Wages are also an issue, Djehiche said.
“A lot of us live paycheck to paycheck,” Djehiche said. “We also want to fight for proper seniority pay. I know people who have been working at Starbucks for almost nine years and are making what someone who has worked there two years makes.”
The next steps would be for the NLRB to review the petitions, conduct a hearing to determine exactly who would be in the bargaining units, then set a date for separate elections by employees at each of the stores, said Virginia Diamond, president of the Northern Virginia Labor Federation. Workers United is an affiliate of the organization.
Diamond said she thinks other Starbucks stores in Virginia will seek unionization efforts, and she characterized that as part of a larger movement — particularly among younger workers — to push for more bargaining power for people who work in retail and service industries.
“The working class has been decimated,” she said. “Just like the workers of the 1930s, who organized the manufacturing sector and created the middle class in the first place, these workers are trying to do the same in the service sector.”
Starbucks said in a statement that its position on unionization hasn’t changed. “Starbucks’ success — past, present and future — is built on how we partner together, always with our mission and values at our core,” the company said. “From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us at Starbucks, and that conviction has not changed.”
The union said petitions also have been filed to unionize other stores located in Buffalo, N.Y.; Boston; Knoxville, Tenn.; Tallahassee, Fla.; Chicago; Cleveland; Seattle; Mesa, Ariz.; Eugene, Ore.; Hopewell, N.J., and Superior, Colo.
(804) 775-8123