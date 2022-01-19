Employees at two Starbucks shops in the Richmond region seek to unionize

Starbucks has opposed unionization attempts at its company-owned stores, but a company spokesperson said that employees at some licensed stores already are members of unions.

Employees at the Richmond-area stores watched the Buffalo votes closely and decided that organizing a union would be their best option for having various concerns addressed.

The workers at the Midlothian Turnpike store don’t have problems with the local store managers, Djehiche said.

“Our concern is with upper management,” Djehiche said. “We very much felt like we’ve had to fight tooth and nail just to have our voice considered about what happens on the floor.”

Among those concerns are employees’ health during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during the recent spread the highly contagious omicron variant. Wages are also an issue, Djehiche said.

“A lot of us live paycheck to paycheck,” Djehiche said. “We also want to fight for proper seniority pay. I know people who have been working at Starbucks for almost nine years and are making what someone who has worked there two years makes.”