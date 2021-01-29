Estes Express Lines is seeing growth in its freight freight transportation business and plans to add jobs in 2021

During the pandemic, Estes Express and other trucking companies have faced a situation where some customers’ business dropped to almost nothing, while some customers saw business soar, said David Ross, a managing director at the financial services firm Stifel who follows the transportation and logistics industries.

“They have had to manage through that,” Ross said of Estes Express. “The impressive thing that Estes has done — and a lot of less-than-truckload carriers have done — is they have found a way to keep goods moving.”

Ross said Estes Express is investing for the long term. “For the short term, they are trying to make sure they have enough people to move the freight they can move. Longer term, they need to have the infrastructure to move more freight.”

One of the niche markets that Estes Express competes in that has seen growth recently is in final-mile deliveries of goods directly to consumers.

“If you order something like a treadmill, or lawn furniture or lawn mowers or weight-lifting equipment — those types of products — more and more customers have not wanted to go to a retail location to get those because of COVID,” Estes said.