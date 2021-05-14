Even after a record number of new apartments were added last year, the Richmond region rental market remains 'fundamentally strong'

The Richmond region is flourishing with the number of new multifamily units.
More than 3,500 apartment units opened last year - a record number and tripled the region’s annual historical average, said Michael Cobb, a senior market analyst at commercial real estate analytics and research firm CoStar Group.
At the same time, demand outpaced supply last year by about 300 units, he said.
"The question that we get quite often is multifamily development levels are at all time highs in Richmond, but are there enough renters to fill these units, and, as of now, the answer is yes," Cobb said. "Demand was able to maintain pace and exceed that."
As a result, vacancies for the roughly 90,000 multifamily units in the region decreased to about 6.9% by the end of last year. That is inline with the market's historical average vacancy rate of about 6.5%, he said.
"Yes the vacancy rate is slightly above that historical average, but given the thousands of units that have come online over the past three to five years, for the metro area to maintain a close proximity to that rate really speaks to the growth of demand that we're seeing in the area," Cobb said.
About 2,800 apartments are slated to come on board by the end of this year, Cobb said, and the demand is on pace to exceed that.
"The underlying takeaway here is that demand is expected to slow from the all time high levels observed last year, but following that up was going to be hard anyway," Cobb said.
But still at that pace of 2,800 units, it would be the second highest total the Richmond market has seen in the past 20 years, he said.
Last year was the third consecutive year that at least 2,000 new units opened in the region From 2014 through 2017, the area had between 1,400 to 1,700 units open each one of those years.
Rental rates also have been rising rapidly in recent years, Cobb said.
Asking rents in the region grew by just over 5% at the end of 2020 compared with the same date a year earlier, he said.
The average asking rate is just under $1,250 for a one-bedroom apartment, including new construction and older complexes. Newer units are commanding average rates of $1,450.
"Rental rates have held strong. They've gone up 5%. The number of units has gone up. The absorption rate has gone up. So it's it sounds like the rental market in Richmond is fundamentally strong," Cobb said.
(804) 649-6379