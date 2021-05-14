Even after a record number of new apartments were added last year, the Richmond region rental market remains 'fundamentally strong'

The Richmond region is flourishing with the number of new multifamily units.

More than 3,500 apartment units opened last year - a record number and tripled the region’s annual historical average, said Michael Cobb, a senior market analyst at commercial real estate analytics and research firm CoStar Group.

At the same time, demand outpaced supply last year by about 300 units, he said.

"The question that we get quite often is multifamily development levels are at all time highs in Richmond, but are there enough renters to fill these units, and, as of now, the answer is yes," Cobb said. "Demand was able to maintain pace and exceed that."

As a result, vacancies for the roughly 90,000 multifamily units in the region decreased to about 6.9% by the end of last year. That is inline with the market's historical average vacancy rate of about 6.5%, he said.

"Yes the vacancy rate is slightly above that historical average, but given the thousands of units that have come online over the past three to five years, for the metro area to maintain a close proximity to that rate really speaks to the growth of demand that we're seeing in the area," Cobb said.