Even amidst a pandemic, Boxwood Partners says middle market acquisitions have been strong

Galleher said buyers such as private equity firms that look to acquire middle-market businesses previously had focused on how well those companies performed during the recession of 2008 and 2009. Now, they are looking for companies that have shown resilience during the pandemic.

“If your company actually performed well during the March and April shutdown, private equity is paying a premium for it,” he said. “Lenders are very comfortable lending money right now to companies that did well during the pandemic. For companies that did well in 2020, it is a great market to be selling.”

Boxwood was founded in 2006. Galleher, a University of Richmond graduate, joined the firm in 2007 and bought out the original partners.

In its Richmond office, the company’s shelves are stacked with tombstones — small statuettes that commemorate each of its M&A deals over the years.

“A lot of blood, sweat and tears goes into each one of those,” Galleher said.