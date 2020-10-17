Even during a pandemic, who are the Richmond region’s best employers?

The U.S. unemployment rate this year soared from a half-century low in February to a 90-year peak in April. The economy has recovered slightly more than half of the jobs wiped out earlier this year, but layoffs in the Richmond region and elsewhere remain elevated.

Many employees are working from home these days. And those team-building, social gatherings or volunteer activities have been suspended or curtailed — or often held via a Zoom conference meeting.

What a difference a year makes.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed lives of workers and of the workplace.

What does it means to be a good employer during a pandemic? Which companies have adapted and are looking out for their workers? Who has a boss who treats employees with respect and keeps them connected?

Workers increasingly are seeking employers who make them feel appreciated, according to officials with Energage, the suburban Philadelphia-based employee research and consulting firm. Employees want businesses that are headed in the right direction and they want their jobs to be part of something meaningful.