Even during the COVID-19 economic downturn, some small business owners say they struggle to find workers

Businessman David Bender says his lawn care service has come through the COVID-19 pandemic so far in pretty good shape, if only he could find all the workers he needs.

"We are not quite where I anticipated being this year, but we are up from last year and financially in a good position," said Bender, whose business Weeded! employs 25 people and provides lawn care services around the Richmond region.

While work has remained solid this summer, Bender said his search for workers has been unexpectedly challenging for this kind of economic environment, when tens of thousands of people remain jobless because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Literally, our biggest challenge this year has been finding people to work," said Bender. "I have put more effort into finding people to work than I ever have before, and I almost want to say I have been more unsuccessful than I ever have been before."

Bender said he has been looking for about 5-7 employees to help out with lawn care services such as weeding, mowing and hedge trimming as the summer ends, then to help with leaf cleanup in the fall and possibly snow shoveling during the winter. He said he has advertised widely and even reached out to food pantries to try to recruit unemployed people.