Evergreen Enterprises expands its Richmond wholesale showroom as it starts selling Plow & Hearth products to other retailers

Evergreen Enterprises has much more space at its South Richmond headquarters to showcase its home-decor, sports and garden products and accessories.

The Richmond-based global home-decor wholesale company more than doubled the size of its showroom, where only buyers for thousands of retail shops across the world can walk around, look and touch Evergreen's products.

Evergreen designs, manufactures and distributes more than 15,000 items, from decorative plates and platters to wind chimes and decorative flags.

"Before we would meet retailers at the Atlanta Gift Market and we would be one of the 2,000 exhibitors," said Ting Xu, the company's co-founder and chairwoman. "Now we attract them to Richmond and they give us their undivided attention."

The larger showroom also was needed now that the company has expanded the number of offerings it is selling to retailers by including merchandise from Plow & Hearth, a home goods retailer based in Madison County that Evergreen bought in 2010.

In the past, Plow & Hearth's products were sold at one of its 16 retail stores, such as the one on West Broad Street across from Short Pump Town Center in Henrico County, or its online store or catalog.