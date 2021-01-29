Evergreen Enterprises expands its Richmond wholesale showroom as it starts selling Plow & Hearth products to other retailers

Evergreen Enterprises has much more space at its South Richmond headquarters to showcase its home-decor, sports and garden products and accessories.
The Richmond-based global home-decor wholesale company more than doubled the size of its showroom, where only buyers for thousands of retail shops across the world can walk around, look and touch Evergreen's products.
Evergreen designs, manufactures and distributes more than 15,000 items, from decorative plates and platters to wind chimes and decorative flags.
"Before we would meet retailers at the Atlanta Gift Market and we would be one of the 2,000 exhibitors," said Ting Xu, the company's co-founder and chairwoman. "Now we attract them to Richmond and they give us their undivided attention."
The larger showroom also was needed now that the company has expanded the number of offerings it is selling to retailers by including merchandise from Plow & Hearth, a home goods retailer based in Madison County that Evergreen bought in 2010.
In the past, Plow & Hearth's products were sold at one of its 16 retail stores, such as the one on West Broad Street across from Short Pump Town Center in Henrico County, or its online store or catalog.
Now Evergreen has incorporated Plow & Hearth items into the merchandise mix it sells to retailers so those shops can sell them to the public.
"Before the Plow & Hearth merchandise was just direct to consumer," Xu said.
Evergreen decided to include Plow & Hearth in its merchandise offerings because home goods retailer has a strong name recognition that appeals to consumers, Xu said.
"Evergreen before was more decorative and small gift items. Now we are going to more functional and bigger items with Plow & Hearth," she said. "People have always known the brand and the quality and now we have combined that with Evergreen’s logistics, product design and sourcing abilities. It is a win-win combination."
The idea is that some of the Plow & Hearth's merchandise, such as fireplace screens, fire pits, propane patio heaters or outdoor furniture, might be available for consumers to buy at gardens centers or larger retailers. A garden center could, for instance, have a Plow & Hearth section inside the store, she said.
Some buyers are coming to the showroom looking at products for holiday 2021. But because of the pandemic, Evergreen has adapted in the past year and gives virtual tours either to individual buyers or to a group of them.
For instance, 150 retailers from across North American participated in a virtual live showroom tour one day in early January.
(804) 649-6379