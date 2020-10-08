Facebook says it has invested $1 billion in its Henrico County data center

The social media company Facebook said it has now invested about $1 billion in its eastern Henrico County data center that became operational this summer.

Facebook first announced plans to open the data center in White Oak Technology Park in 2017. It is one of eight data centers that the company now operates in the United States to serve its online traffic, with five more data centers in development.

Facebook released a report last week in partnership with RTI International that said the company's investments through capital expenditures, operating expenses and direct wages in its data centers have totaled $11.5 billion in the United States and supported more than 178,000 jobs.

The company opened this summer the first phase of what is expected to be a 2.5 million-square-foot campus in eastern Henrico. The second phase of the project is now being built, the company said.

Once completed, the data center will employ about 200 people. The ongoing construction at the site also is expected to support about 1,500 jobs.

The multiple data centers located in Henrico generated about $3.8 million in local taxes for the fiscal year that ended June 30, said Anthony Romanello, director of the Henrico County Economic Development Authority.

"For the current fiscal year that ends in June of next year, and beyond that, the number is going to go up substantially," Romanello said.