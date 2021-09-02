Fairfax developer buys its first distribution center in the Richmond region for $14 million - and plans to do more area deals

A Fairfax-based developer has bought a distribution center in Chesterfield County - its first purchase of an industrial property in the region.
Peterson Cos., one of the largest developers in the Washington region that developed National Harbor in Maryland, acquired the 83,025-square-foot center at 14000 Justice Road for $14 million.
The property, off Midlothian Turnpike near the Powhite Parkway, was constructed for and fully leased to the Trane Corp. The distribution center, which sits on 9 acres, was completed in 2018.
In the past five years, Peterson has been focusing on acquiring or developing warehouse properties, said Taylor Chess, Peterson’s president of development.
"We're getting more into the industrial warehouse part of real estate. We've been doing industrial up here [in the Washington region] for a number of years with data centers and now getting into logistics and large scale warehouse projects," Chess said. "Warehousing is definitely something that we're focused on in Richmond."
The company, he said, is looking to do more warehouse deals in the Richmond region either with existing buildings or developing a property from the ground up.
"We'd be doing more from the ground up as ground up is our primary focus. That's what we do and what we've always done," he said. "But occasionally, good acquisition will come along ... and that's what happened here."
The Trane warehouse property also is a good income-producing asset to buy, he said. Trane has a 10-year lease on the building, which can be expanded up to 100,000 square feet.
The company bought the property from Railey Hill Associates LLC. Chris Zarpas with S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. represented Peterson, and Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt with Commonwealth Commercial Partners represented the seller.
Peterson also owns and developed the Nuckols Place shopping center on Nuckols Road near Twin Hickory Road in western Henrico County. The center's anchor tenant is Publix.
It also had owned but recently sold Chesterfield Commons shopping center on Hull Street Road near state Route 288, where Walmart and Home Depot are the anchor tenants.
(804) 649-6379