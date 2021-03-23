Farrell plans to retire as Henrico-based Altria Group's board chairman this year

The chairman of Altria Group Inc.'s board of directors is planning to retire this year as the top non-executive leader of the nation's largest tobacco company.

Thomas F. Farrell II has notified Altria of his decision to retire from the company's board following the completion of his current term, the company announced late Tuesday.

That means Farrell will not stand for re-election to Altria's board at the company's 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, which is expected to be held on May 20.

Farrell, 65, is the executive chairman of Richmond-based Dominion Energy Inc. He stepped aside on Oct. 1 as CEO of the energy giant, a position he had held since 2006. He joined what was then known as Dominion Resources as its general counsel in 1995.

His retirement from the Altria board comes at a time when the Henrico County-based company, one of the Richmond region's largest private employers, has been through a transition in leadership

In April 2020, Altria Group, the parent company of cigarette maker Philip Morris USA Inc., reorganized its top management and separated the roles of board chairman and chief executive officer, following the retirement of top executive Howard A. Willard III, who had served as chairman and CEO for just two years.