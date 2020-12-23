Fas Mart owner completes merger and shares begin trading on Nasdaq

The Richmond region has another company listed on a major stock exchange.
Shares in Arko Corp., the Henrico County parent company of Fas Mart and more than a dozen other convenience store chains, began trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq stock market under the symbol “ARKO.”
The stock opened at $9.27 a share and closed at $9.35. Shares traded as high as $9.89.
The company had been called GPM Investments LLC, but changed its name to Arko and became publicly traded as a result of a merger between Arko Holdings Ltd., the Israeli public holding company that controlled the majority of the convenience store chain, with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company.
The combination created Arko Corp., the seventh-largest convenience store chain in the U.S. based on company-owned locations. Before the merger, GPM Investments was the largest privately owned company in the convenience store industry.
"Today marks an important milestone as we drive the next chapter of our growth as a U.S.-listed public company," said Arie Kotler, Arko's chief executive officer, said in a statement.
"We operate in an attractive and highly fragmented industry and have built a proven platform for acquisitions, as demonstrated by our successful track record of closing transactions," he said. "In combination with our attractive remodel program, and the compelling organic growth opportunities we are executing against, we look forward to building on the success we have driven to date, and delivering value for all of our stakeholders.”
Kotler engineered the creation of GPM Investments and its 2003 purchase of the bankrupt Fas Mart chain with 169 stores in and around Virginia at the time.
Arko Holdings, of which Kotler was the controlling shareholder and its chairman and CEO, bought a controlling interest in GPM in 2011 when the chain had 320 stores. Kotler became the convenience store chain’s CEO.
Arko Corp now operates nearly 3,000 convenience stores — 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,600 dealer sites to which it delivers fuel — in 33 states and Washington, D.C.
The merger was funded through a combination of cash in Haymaker’s trust account and a private placement investment of $100 million in convertible preferred stock from affiliates of MSD Partners L.P. for a total amount of $295 million.
The deal was announced in July and the companies signed a definitive letter of intent to merge in September.
In October, GPM Investments acquired the wholesale fuel distribution operations and retail locations of Dallas-based Empire Petroleum Partners LLC. The deal greatly increased GPM’s scale while diversifying its business mix and expanding its footprint into 10 more states.
Last month, GPM Investments said it signed a non-binding letter of intent to buy an unnamed 60-store chain in the Midwest.
(804) 649-6379