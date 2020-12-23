Fas Mart owner completes merger and shares begin trading on Nasdaq

The Richmond region has another company listed on a major stock exchange.

Shares in Arko Corp., the Henrico County parent company of Fas Mart and more than a dozen other convenience store chains, began trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq stock market under the symbol “ARKO.”

The stock opened at $9.27 a share and closed at $9.35. Shares traded as high as $9.89.

The company had been called GPM Investments LLC, but changed its name to Arko and became publicly traded as a result of a merger between Arko Holdings Ltd., the Israeli public holding company that controlled the majority of the convenience store chain, with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company.

The combination created Arko Corp., the seventh-largest convenience store chain in the U.S. based on company-owned locations. Before the merger, GPM Investments was the largest privately owned company in the convenience store industry.

"Today marks an important milestone as we drive the next chapter of our growth as a U.S.-listed public company," said Arie Kotler, Arko's chief executive officer, said in a statement.