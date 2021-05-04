Fas Mart owner receives $1 billion sale-leaseback commitment from real estate investment firm

Henrico County-based GPM Investments LLC, the parent company of the Fas Mart convenience store chain and hundreds of others across the country, has signed a deal with a real estate investment firm that will fund up to $1 billion in sale-leasebacks.

The deal provides significant additional flexibility to GPM to continue its acquisition growth strategy, the company said.

GPM Investments, a subsidiary of Arko Corp., said Tuesday that it entered into an agreement with Chicago-based Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC.

Under the agreement, Oak Street has agreed to buy and lease back to GPM real estate property associated with acquisitions of convenience stores and fueling stations that GPM makes in the next year.

The plan calls for GPM to own and operate the acquired stores while Oak Street would own the real estate and lease it to GPM. Oak Street is committing up to $1 billion to the program.