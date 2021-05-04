 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fas Mart owner receives $1 billion sale-leaseback commitment from real estate investment firm
0 comments

Fas Mart owner receives $1 billion sale-leaseback commitment from real estate investment firm

  • 0
Fas Mart on Nuckols Road

Arko Corp. is the parent company of a chain of convenience stores, including this Fas Mart on Nuckols Road in Henrico County.

 GREGORY J. GILLIGAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Henrico County-based GPM Investments LLC, the parent company of the Fas Mart convenience store chain and hundreds of others across the country, has signed a deal with a real estate investment firm that will fund up to $1 billion in sale-leasebacks.

The deal provides significant additional flexibility to GPM to continue its acquisition growth strategy, the company said.

GPM Investments, a subsidiary of Arko Corp., said Tuesday that it entered into an agreement with Chicago-based Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC.

Under the agreement, Oak Street has agreed to buy and lease back to GPM real estate property associated with acquisitions of convenience stores and fueling stations that GPM makes in the next year.

The plan calls for GPM to own and operate the acquired stores while Oak Street would own the real estate and lease it to GPM. Oak Street is committing up to $1 billion to the program.

“We believe that working with Oak Street will allow us to be a more attractive acquirer and add additional flexibility as we structure acquisitions,” said Arie Kotler, GPM's president and CEO who also is chairman, president and CEO of Arko. “We remain highly focused on our core acquisition model, and we expect that this partnership will enhance certainty of deal execution and as a result, strengthen our growth as a company.”

GPM is the seventh-largest convenience store chain in the U.S. with nearly 3,000 locations. The chain operates 1,350 company-operated stores and about 1,600 dealer sites in 33 states and the District of Columbia.

Arko became publicly traded in December.

ggilligan@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6379

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 14: What could the President's affordable housing plan mean for you and your family?

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News