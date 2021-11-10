Fas Mart’s parent company acquires 36-store chain in North Carolina

Henrico County-based GPM Investments LLC, the parent company of Fas Mart convenience stores and hundreds of others across the country, has acquired a chain in North Carolina.
GPM Investments, a subsidiary of Henrico-based Arko Corp., said it bought the 36-store Handy Mart chain and one development parcel from E.J. Pope & Son Inc. for $112 million, plus the value of inventory and cash in the stores on the closing date.
The acquisition, announced Wednesday, adds to GPM’s existing retail store network in North Carolina.
The deal was made in conjunction with Chicago-based Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC. The two companies agreed in May for Oak Street to buy and lease back to GPM real estate property associated with acquisitions of convenience stores and fueling stations that GPM makes in the next year.
In buying the Handy Mart chain, GPM paid $12 million for its share of the consideration with Oak Street paying $100 million. GPM will pay about $6 million annually to rent these sites from Oak Street.
“Handy Mart is a strong regional brand with great people and a robust culture that will make a fantastic addition to our family of community brands,” said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of Arko. "We pride ourselves on the ability to unify and maintain the banners of strong regional community brands under our leadership and resources.”
The acquisition is the company's 20th deal since 2013.
Arko is now the sixth-largest convenience store chain in the U.S. based on company-owned locations. It now has 3,100 locations, including about 1,415 company-operated and 1,675 dealer sites to which Arko supplies fuel.
In addition to Fas Mart, Arko operates chains under the ExpressStop, Roadrunner Markets, Jiffi Stop, Li’L Cricket, Admiral and Apple Market names.
GPM Investments was created with the 2003 purchase of the bankrupt Fas Mart chain, with 169 stores in and around Virginia at the time. Arko was created last year as the parent company of GPM. Its shares started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market in December.
Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc., a Richmond-based investment banking firm, provided merger and acquisition advisory services to E.J. Pope & Son.
