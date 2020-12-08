FDA approves updated version of Altria Group Inc.'s IQOS device for U.S. sale

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given approval to Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc. to sell an updated version of its IQOS device, a battery-powered alternative to conventional cigarettes.

Altria Group Inc., the parent company of top U.S. cigarette maker Philip Morris USA, announced the new authorization on Monday for the IQOS 3. Altria is already selling an earlier version of IQOS in three U.S. markets.

The IQOS is a battery-powered device that heats tobacco instead of burning it. Henrico County-based Altria has been selling the device in the U.S. since 2019 under an exclusive agreement with its former subsidiary company, Philip Morris International.

In July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed the company to sell IQOS as a "modified risk product," meaning the company can communicate to consumers that IQOS offers reduced levels of harmful and potentially harmful chemicals.

The product was first introduced in the Atlanta, Ga., area before being offered for sale in the Richmond area and in Charlotte, N.C.

Altria said IQOS 3 offers several enhancements to the current device called IQOS 2.4. The enhancements include a longer battery life, faster re-charging time, a side opening mechanism, and magnetic closure.