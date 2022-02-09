Federal judge to consider appeal by former Live Well Financial CEO on his bond fraud scheme conviction

A federal judge in New York City has scheduled a hearing next month to consider Michael C. Hild's request for an acquittal on appeal or a new trial in his multimillion-dollar bond fraud scheme conviction.

Hild, the founder and former CEO of the now-defunct Chesterfield County-based Live Well Financial who was found guilty in late April of five criminal counts in the fraud scheme, filed a petition seeking an acquittal or a new trial.

His new lawyers filed an appeal nearly two months before he was slated to be sentenced last August by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in New York City, who presided over his 2 ½-week trial. Abrams delayed sentencing.

On Feb. 3, Abrams granted Hild's petition to consider his appeal. She will hear oral arguments on March 8.

Hild, 47, was found guilty of five counts of bank and securities fraud in a scheme that federal prosecutors said Hild was the mastermind behind to “line his own pockets” to the tune of more than $25 million.

Prosecutors claim Hild fraudulently inflated the value of Live Well Financial’s portfolio of complex reverse-mortgage bonds from 2015 to 2019 in order to induce various financial institutions into loaning more money to the mortgage company by tens of millions of dollars.

Hild denied any wrongdoing when he testified during the trial on his own behalf.

With the conviction, he faces a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison and a maximum fine of $5 million.

Hild has remained free on bond since he was arrested and charged in late August 2019 with the five counts.

In seeking to overturn his conviction or have a new trial, Hild's new attorney blames his previous lawyer, Ben Dusing, and co-counsel Katy Lawrence for providing Hild with ineffective counsel during last April's trial.

The new lawyer, Brian A. Jacobs with the New York law firm of Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello, claims Dusing and Lawrence were dealing with custody cases involving Dusing’s children in Kentucky before and during last year's trial in New York that resulted in a lapse of representation.

"As the court knows, Mr. Hild’s Rule 33 motion argues, among other things, that Mr. Dusing provided ineffective assistance of counsel because he and his co-counsel labored under an undisclosed and unwaived conflict due to the simultaneous litigation of Mr. Dusing’s Kentucky court case .... and prematurely curtailed Mr. Hild’s trial defense in order to attend to that case," Jacobs wrote in a court filing.

Dusing, with the BGDLaw firm in Fort Wright, Ky., is a high school classmate and friend of Hild’s. Hild hired Dusing, a former federal prosecutor, in March 2020 to replace a team of lawyers from another New York law firm.

Jacobs also claims in court documents that there was insufficient evidence to prove Hild’s intent to defraud and there was inadequate proof that bond values were distorted.

"On the whole, the government failed to prove that bond values were misrepresented or that Mr. Hild had an intent to defraud," Jacobs wrote in a court filing.

Hild founded Live Well Financial in April 2005 and served as the fast-growing mortgage company’s CEO until the company abruptly shut down on May 3, 2019.

Live Well Financial laid off its 103 employees, most of whom worked at the company’s corporate offices in the Boulders office complex in Chesterfield. In July 2019, three of the company’s creditors sought — and were granted approval by a judge in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware — a motion to place Live Well into involuntary bankruptcy protection.