Federal jury deliberating role that former Live Well Financial's CEO had in alleged bond scheme

"It's a nice narrative. There's just one problem with the government's narrative. Just one. And it's big one - no proof," Dusing said.

Moreover, he said, the scheme the government alleges makes no sense.

"Let me ask you a question. How do you inflate the market value if there really is no market. How do you jack up a number that doesn't exist. How do you mark it up," Dusing said. "For the simple reason that allegation does not make sense. There is no market. There was no proof. How can one be guilty of jacking up or inflating a market value when there really is no market."

But prosecutors showed during the course of the trial financial statements Hild signed that inflated the company's value. They also played recorded conversations starting in 2015 of Hild with others talking about the bond scheme.

Hartman reminded jurors of testimony from Eric Rohr, who served as Live Well’s chief financial officer from 2008 to late 2018. He and Darren Stumberger, the company’s former head trader and executive vice president from 2014 until March 2019, have pleaded guilty to five criminal counts for their part in the alleged scheme and are cooperating with the government.