Federal jury finds Hild guilty of all five criminal counts in bond scheme

Michael C. Hild, founder and former CEO of the now-defunct Chesterfield County-based Live Well Financial, was found guilty by a federal jury of five criminal counts in a multimillion-dollar bond fraud scheme.

Hild faces a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison and a maximum fine of $5 million when he is sentenced on Aug. 20 by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in New York City.

The jury reached its verdict Friday afternoon after deliberating for about a half of the day.

The guilty verdict culminated the end of trial in federal court that started April 13 in which federal prosecutors said Hild was the mastermind behind the fraud scheme to “line his own pockets” to the tune of more than $25 million but Hild denied any wrongdoing when he testified on his own behalf.

Hild, 46, was arrested and charged in late August 2019 with five counts: one count of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, one count of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud (each carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison); one count of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud (carries a maximum sentence of five years); and one count of securities fraud (carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison).

He has remained free on bond ever since he was arrested in 2019.