Federal jury finds Hild guilty of all five criminal counts in bond scheme

Michael C. Hild, founder and former CEO of the now-defunct Chesterfield County-based Live Well Financial, was found guilty by a federal jury of five criminal counts in a multimillion-dollar bond fraud scheme.
Hild faces a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison and a maximum fine of $5 million when he is sentenced on Aug. 20 by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in New York City.
The jury reached its verdict Friday afternoon after deliberating for about a half of the day.
The guilty verdict culminated the end of trial in federal court that started April 13 in which federal prosecutors said Hild was the mastermind behind the fraud scheme to “line his own pockets” to the tune of more than $25 million but Hild denied any wrongdoing when he testified on his own behalf.
Hild, 46, was arrested and charged in late August 2019 with five counts: one count of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, one count of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud (each carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison); one count of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud (carries a maximum sentence of five years); and one count of securities fraud (carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison).
He has remained free on bond ever since he was arrested in 2019.
Audrey Strauss, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement that Hild obtained millions of dollars in secured loans for Live Well Financial by grossly inflating the value of bonds used as collateral.
"Hild deceived a third-party pricing service by providing it with inflated marks, resulting in the pricing service publishing valuations for the bonds far in excess of market value. Lenders were hoodwinked into lending far more than they otherwise would have," Strauss said. "The house of cards came crashing down with the unwinding of Live Well and the revelation to lenders that the bond portfolio had been overvalued by $200 million."
Hild's lawyer, Ben Dusing, said Friday afternoon that he and his client "respectfully disagree" with the verdict.
During the trial, federal prosecutors claimed that Hild fraudulently inflated the value of Live Well Financial's portfolio of complex reverse-mortgage bonds from 2015 to 2019 in order to induce various financial institutions into loaning more money to the company by tens of millions of dollars.
Hild's actions "were ruinous for the lenders, for the employees, and yes, for the defendant himself,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Hartman told jurors of the scheme during closing statements in Hild’s criminal trial on Thursday.
“Real people lost their jobs. Hundreds of millions of dollars were lost by these lenders. A company was ruined," Hartman said. "Why did he do it? It was all about the money. The defendant pocketed over $25 million from the scheme, and he continued to line his pockets even as the entire company was crumbling around him.”
Two former Live Well Financial executives also have pleaded guilty to five criminal counts for their part in the alleged scheme.
Eric Rohr, who served as Live Well’s chief financial officer from 2008 to late 2018, and Darren Stumberger, the company’s former head trader and executive vice president from 2014 until March 2019, both cooperated with federal prosecutors during the trail. Both are scheduled to be sentenced this summer.
Hild founded Live Well Financial in April 2005 and served as its CEO until the company abruptly shut down on May 3, 2019, when Live Well laid off its 103 employees, most of whom worked at the company’s corporate offices in the Boulders office complex in Chesterfield.
In July 2019, three of the company’s creditors sought — and were granted approval by a judge in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware — a motion to place Live Well into involuntary bankruptcy protection.
Hild also faces five civil charges that were filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in late August 2019 when he was charged with the criminal counts. But those civil charges have been put on hold until his criminal case is completed.
