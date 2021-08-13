Federal pandemic unemployment benefit programs including an extra $300 a week coming to an end in Virginia next month

"They [the VEC] told me they had received all of my information and documents in time and everything but they had a backlog. It has put me in a terrible bind," Coles said.

"I am still looking for employment" in addition to planning for school, he said. "I have put in a two job contacts every time I file."

With the federal benefits programs scheduled to end, Coles said he is wondering whether he will get any of the benefits that he believes he was owed for the last few months.

The Virginia Employment Commission, which was overwhelmed with unemployment claims last year during the height of the pandemic, said this week it has resolved 98% of the more than 90,000 disputed requests for unemployment benefits that it had in May, when a federal judge ordered the agency to resolve the cases by Labor Day in response to a lawsuit filed by five Virginia residents.

The commission said Friday it will process and pay benefits to eligible claimants for all weeks of unemployment ending on or before Sept. 4.

"If a claimant is entitled to benefits and the claim is found to be valid after that date through a subsequent determination or appeal, the claimant will be paid those funds, even after the federal programs have ended," the agency said.