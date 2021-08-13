Federal pandemic unemployment benefit programs including an extra $300 a week coming to an end in Virginia next month

A variety of federal jobless benefits designed to provide COVID-19 pandemic relief to the unemployed in Virginia are scheduled to end in a little less than a month even as some people are still struggling to find work or say they have not received previous benefits.
The Virginia Employment Commission, which oversees unemployment benefit programs in the state, said Friday it has started notifying recipients that all COVID-19 related federal unemployment programs will end on Sept. 4.
One of the programs includes a $300-a-week federal supplemental unemployment benefit. About 22 states, mostly led by Republican governors, have already canceled the programs.
The end of the programs comes even as some Virginians say they still haven't received all of the benefits they believe they are owed. Some state residents say they will face difficulties when benefits are cut off.
Richmond resident Senchal Coles said he was laid off from his job at a local manufacturing plant in April 2020 and received unemployment benefits until April of this year. He re-applied for benefits under a special federally-funded extension of benefits while he continued to look for work and made plans to attend school at a community college this fall to learn HVAC skills.
Yet Coles said he has not received any more payments since April and is now living with various friends around the area while still trying to make his car payments.
"They [the VEC] told me they had received all of my information and documents in time and everything but they had a backlog. It has put me in a terrible bind," Coles said.
"I am still looking for employment" in addition to planning for school, he said. "I have put in a two job contacts every time I file."
With the federal benefits programs scheduled to end, Coles said he is wondering whether he will get any of the benefits that he believes he was owed for the last few months.
The Virginia Employment Commission, which was overwhelmed with unemployment claims last year during the height of the pandemic, said this week it has resolved 98% of the more than 90,000 disputed requests for unemployment benefits that it had in May, when a federal judge ordered the agency to resolve the cases by Labor Day in response to a lawsuit filed by five Virginia residents.
The commission said Friday it will process and pay benefits to eligible claimants for all weeks of unemployment ending on or before Sept. 4.
"If a claimant is entitled to benefits and the claim is found to be valid after that date through a subsequent determination or appeal, the claimant will be paid those funds, even after the federal programs have ended," the agency said.
The VEC said it has issued more than $14 billion in benefits during the pandemic.
The following federal unemployment programs are affected by the termination date on Sept. 4:
• Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which provides an additional $300 weekly payment for any claimant who is eligible for at least $1 of an underlying unemployment compensation program.
• Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provides benefits for claimants who are unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or PEUC, including those who are self-employed or are gig workers.
• Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides an extension of benefits after a claimant has exhausted regular unemployment insurance benefits.
• Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation, which provides an additional $100 weekly payment to certain claimants who have at least $5,000 in self-employment income in the most recent taxable year, prior to their application for regular unemployment compensation.
