Female-owned software company based in Henrico sold to a Texas e-learning business

Claire Herring, Gemma Brooks and Laura Howard had an idea in 2010 to create engaging online professional development tools for employees.

It took the three female founders of Henrico County-based Blue Ocean Brain three years to finalize and begin marketing their digital professional skills development technology. The business has grown ever since, now offering more than 1,000 courses to midsize and Fortune 500 companies across the world to provide as a training tool for their employees.

Last month, the trio sold their company to Texas-based e-learning company HSI. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The sale should provide Blue Ocean Brain with the financial backing to grow the business, said Herring, who had been the company's CEO and remains as its chief learning officer.

"We just felt like they would be a great partner because they're backed by substantial private equity, but they're also strategic and they're in our space," she said about HSI.