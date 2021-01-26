Final deadline is Friday Jan. 29 to nominate businesses for the Top Workplaces program

The final deadline is Friday Jan. 29 to nominate an employer for the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s eighth annual Top Workplaces program.

Anyone can nominate an employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — as long as the business has at least 35 employees. There is no charge to participate in the program.

Nominations may be made at www.Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367.

The Times-Dispatch has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee survey feedback.

Energage will survey companies by sending a 24-question confidential survey to employees of companies that agree to participate in the program. Energage then determines who makes the Top Workplaces list based on those surveys.

The Times-Dispatch will honor the Top Workplaces companies at an awards program in the spring. The employers also will be recognized in a Top Workplaces special section.

Employers will be recognized based on company size: mega (900-plus employees); large (400-899); midsize (125 to 399); and small (124 or fewer).

Eighty companies in the Richmond region were recognized in 2020 as Top Workplaces.