Flats at West Broad Village apartment complex sold to Henrico-based company for $111 million

Ownership of an apartment complex in the West Broad Village development in western Henrico County has changed hands again after 2½ years.

This time Capital Square 1031, a Henrico-based real estate investment and management company, acquired The Flats at West Broad Village apartment community for $111 million, the company said.

The sale was one of the largest-ever for an apartment complex in the Richmond area.

Capital Square bought the 339-unit apartment community from an entity tied to Pollack Shores Real Estate Group LLC. Atlanta-based Pollack Shores, now rebranded as RangeWater Real Estate, bought the complex for $75.5 million in late 2019.

Before that, Chicago-based ShopCore Properties, a real estate investment trust, had acquired the property for $85.86 million in October 2012.

The apartment complex at 3930 Wild Goose Lane at Old Brick Road was assessed for $73.196 million, according to the county's online property records.

The complex, which opened in 2009, offers 28 various floor plans for one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment units. It features about 9,000 square feet of amenity space, including a fitness center, a resort pool with sundeck and cabanas, and a billiards room.