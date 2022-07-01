Flight demand near pre-pandemic high as holiday weekend arrives

It’s the Fourth of July weekend, and airports like Richmond International are feeling the pressure of pre-pandemic flight demands.

Troy Bell, a spokesperson for RIC, said most passengers will reach their destinations on schedule despite the challenges that increased demand produce.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2.4 million travelers at airport checkpoints Thursday, 17% more than the Friday before July 4 in 2019, The Associated Press reported.

Since early 2022, RIC has rebounded to steady levels of travelers, but Bell said the airport has still faced its fair share of challenges as activity increases.

In June, RIC’s cancellation rate was 5%, according to Bell. That’s approximately 218 flights canceled during the course of the month.

“That’s about double what we would normally expect,” he said.

To put that into perspective, on Friday afternoon a total of 4,100 fights within, into or out of the U.S. were delayed and 383 were canceled, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

Bell said a number of compounding effects have caused cancellations to increase over a short period of time; the national pilot shortage is chief among those issues.

“I’m not an airline so I can’t speak to what exactly they’re seeing, but the pilot shortage seems to be real,” Bell said.

Faye Black, CEO of the Regional Airline Association, spoke during an event in Dallas in May, detailing the staffing challenges facing many airlines today.

The association represents airlines that operate 43% of U.S. airline flights.

“While demand is strong, I want to acknowledge we are grappling with a real and worsening pilot shortage that is challenging us across the industry to fully meet demand,” Black said.

TSA statistics show passengers from small airports have returned in strong numbers, yet more than 70% of U.S. airports have less service than they did in 2019, according to a statement from the RAA.

There were 188 communities that lost at least 25% of their air service either during the pandemic or during the first half of 2022 as the pilot shortage worsened, the RAA reported. Combine that with increased airline demand, high gas prices and sporadic weather, and flight plans are bound to change.

Many travelers have turned to alternative means of travel instead of relying on airlines. AAA predicts that nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles or more from home over the weekend, just slightly fewer than in 2019.

Still, Bell said RIC is prepared to handle the holiday rush, “knock on wood.”

“Most likely, people are going to get along just fine,” he said. “I don’t think that’s the typical experience. Even with an elevated number of cancellations, most people are going to complete their trips and get there on time.”

