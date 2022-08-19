Florida-based housing company acquires 400-unit apartment in Chesterfield

A Tampa, Fla.-based housing company has acquired a 400-unit apartment complex in Chesterfield County, just south of Richmond.

American Landmark Apartments said Thursday that it will be the new owner-operators of Element at Stonebridge at 301 Karl Linn Drive. This marks American Landmark’s second acquisition in Virginia this year, following Boulders Lakeside Apartments, also in Chesterfield.

“Element at Stonebridge is only a mile away from our previous acquisition where we have seen great success so far,” said Christine DeFilippis, chief investment officer of American Landmark. “The area is an affordable and attractive place to live with easy access to downtown Richmond. We are pleased to continue growing in North Chesterfield.”

American Landmark owns and operates about 32,000 units of multifamily communities across the U.S.

Element at Stonebridge offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 563 to 1,236 square feet. Monthly rents are currently listed from $1,432 up to $2,238.

This court-style community features modern furniture and such amenities as a saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, clubroom with billiards and TVs, outdoor game lounge, courtyard and more.

A spokesperson for American Landmark Apartments said the company has not yet disclosed the cost of the acquisition, but it did provide a statement on how it may affect future and current tenants.

“Our lease audit and submarket study indicate that current and potential residents support the planned upgrades,” DeFilippis said. “Current residents will enjoy the emphasis on common area amenity upgrades as well as modest interior upgrades and American Landmark’s strong commitment to customer service and satisfaction.”