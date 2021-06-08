Former Children's Museum of Richmond executive has returned to the region working for Medarva Healthcare

Karen Coltrane, who had built the Children’s Museum of Richmond into one of the area’s most popular attractions before leaving at the end of 2014, is back in the Richmond area.

Coltrane has been named executive director for strategic initiatives at Medarva Healthcare, the Richmond-based health care provider and parent company of two large ambulatory surgery centers in the region.

In her new role, she will develop strategic alliances and new opportunities focused on expanding Medarva's operations and impact. She also will oversee the Medarva Foundation.

Coltrane, 56, left the region to become CEO of EdVenture Children’s Museum in Columbia, S.C. in January 2015. While there, she took classes from The Citadel for a master’s degree in leadership, which she received in 2019.

In 2018, she moved to Northern Virginia to become the president and CEO of the Leadership Center for Excellence, a regional leadership program in that area similar to Leadership Metro Richmond. She piloted Northern Virginia's first cross-sector regional leadership program devoted to issues of diversity and inclusion.

Coltrane had joined CMoR in 2004 as vice president for development, and became president and CEO in 2007.