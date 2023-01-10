Former church in Richmond's Brookland Park to be redeveloped into affordable apartments

A Mid-Atlantic developer of affordable homes recently closed on a former church in Richmond's northside with plans to turn it into an affordable apartment community. Total cost for the finished property is expected to be $21 million.

Enterprise Community Development Inc. announced its purchase of the old Mizpah Presbyterian Church and the adjacent Nehemiah House Community Center at 1222 E. Brookland Park Boulevard in the Highland Park neighborhood of Richmond.

The firm says it is redeveloping the site into 66 new, affordable apartments for individuals and families. Once complete, the four-story Brookland Park Apartments will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for renters earning between 40% and 60% of the area median income.

“We believe the development of Brookland Park Apartments continues to drive investment in the Highland Park community,” said Matt Engel, senior director of real estate development “We hope this has a ripple effect that brings more residential and retail development into this wonderful neighborhood.”

The rebuild is anticipated to incorporate the existing structure's Gothic Revival architecture by preserving a section of brick. Seven units will be designed to universal design standards, including two for vision and hearing-impaired residents.

Enterprise Community Development is seeking to make the apartments Zero Energy Ready Home-certified, signifying a high-performance home efficient enough that a renewable energy system would offset most or all of a unit's energy use.

The company said support for the project came from Richmond City Council Vice President Ellen F. Robertson, and the City of Richmond Housing & Community Development.

“This is exciting news. The project is truly a public/private partnership, which assists in providing new affordable housing units in the city of Richmond,” said Sherrill Hampton, director of City of Richmond Housing & Community Development.

Financing for the project is a mix of 4% low-income housing tax credits, a tax exempt loan issued by the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority and a construction loan from several local sources and a grant from Bank of America.