Former Disney executive Bob Iger says entertainment industry is in period of disruption, but opportunities are growing

The pandemic along with technological developments have dramatically changed the way people get entertainment.
But that doesn't mean that traditional movie-going is dead or that data science should drive creative decisions, a former longtime top executive for entertainment giant The Walt Disney Co. said at The Richmond Forum Saturday night.
“Everything is changing really fast in our lives," said Robert A. Iger, Disney's former executive chairman and CEO. "It is incredible what technology is doing to disrupt existing business models, business practices, including how people get paid.”
He also predicted there will be increased government attempts to more heavily regulate big technology companies, though he expressed skepticism that those attempts would work.
Iger, 70, stepped down as executive chairman of Disney in December, ending his more than 50-year career in the media industry that included serving as an executive with television network ABC. He served as CEO of Disney from 2005 until he stepped down from that role in February 2020.
An estimated 2,000 subscribers attended The Richmond Forum in-person at the Altria Theater and another 900 household subscribers watched the program via livestreaming. Saturday's event was the first time the speaker series met in-person since February 2020.
During his tenure as CEO at Disney, Iger led the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm - three acquisitions that dramatically changed the entertainment assets of Disney.
He also saw significant disruption in the entertainment and media industry with the rise of steaming services such as Netflix and the entry of technology companies such as Apple and Amazon into the entertainment business.
COVID-19 only accelerated the shift of consumers toward online and streaming services, Iger said. As a result, movie theaters and other traditional, away-from home entertainment venues have suffered severely during the pandemic as customers stayed home.
Disney introduced its own streaming service, Disney+, in late 2019 and signed about 10 million subscribers in just 24 hours.
The company really had no choice but to enter the streaming business, Iger said during a question-and-answer session with Kara Swisher, a technology journalist, a New York Times columnist and host of the podcast Sway.
"If you are in the business of creating filmed entertainment or television and movies, you are not doing that for pro bono or charity," said Iger, who said he had considered running for U.S. president but ultimately decided against it because of family and career concerns.
"You are in the business of making money doing it. You are going to follow the money, and in this case it is following the consumer," he said. "What does the consumer want and where is the consumer going? You don’t really have a choice if you want to stay in the business or grow the business except to go in the streaming direction.”
It has been a disruptive and sometimes controversial shift within the industry, notably illustrated by a lawsuit filed in 2021 by film star Scarlett Johansson claiming breach of contract by Disney.
Johansson claimed the company's decision to release her superhero film "Black Widow" simultaneously in theaters and on its streaming service Disney+ deprived her of potential earnings. The lawsuit was settled three months later. Terms were not disclosed.
Iger declined to comment specifically on the lawsuit, but said the shift to streaming is pushing changes in the way actors, directors and others are compensated for their work.
“The industry is going to have to figure it out,” he said, adding that streaming has resulted in more job opportunities for talented people.
“The good side of this for talent is that because of technology, which enables more distribution and more consumption - just think about the devices you have that you can now use - there is a growth in consumption," he said. "What the industry has discovered with a growth in consumption is a growth in production. So there is a lot more being made. There are hundreds and hundreds of TV series being made now, which is probably five times the number being made five years ago."
Iger said he also does not think that streaming will be the "death" of movie theaters, "but I think it is a severe injury that maybe does not heal."
“It does not mean it is fatal” to movie theaters.
“It might be fatal to some. I think even with COVID and people spending more time in [at home], I think it is pretty well understood and known that people have an innate ability - or need, rather - to go out and socialize and be out of the home," Iger said.
“I think people will still want to go to movies," he said. "However, they will be much more discerning about what movies they want to see out of the home.”
Iger disputed the notion that large tech companies are increasingly controlling Hollywood. However, he said one of his last pieces of advice to Disney's board of directors and top management was to avoid letting data collection drive creative decisions.
“What I mean by that is determining what stories should be told,” he said,
Data collection can he useful in managing businesses, finding customers or improving marketing, he said, but "no matter how fast data is crunched, no matter how much technology enables input of massive amounts of information, I don't think you get the right answers" about creative decisions.
"You need human beings making those decisions," he said.
Iger said he thinks there will an ongoing push to regulate big technology companies, but he questioned whether those efforts will work.
“There is growth in these companies that is just extraordinary. Our history lessons taught us that there was a time in America when certain businesses and industries got too big – the steel industry, the railroad industry and later on the phone industry,” he said.
“I think you are seeing an environment now, certainly in the U.S. and the E.U. [European Union], where there is concern about the size, power and leverage of big tech companies," he said. "I think it is likely that you will see attempts to regulate them a lot more.
"The complication is that I think the technology businesses that would be regulated are much more complex and difficult to understand and even to figure out the right legislation to regulate them."
