Former Disney executive Bob Iger says entertainment industry is in period of disruption, but opportunities are growing

"You are in the business of making money doing it. You are going to follow the money, and in this case it is following the consumer," he said. "What does the consumer want and where is the consumer going? You don’t really have a choice if you want to stay in the business or grow the business except to go in the streaming direction.”

It has been a disruptive and sometimes controversial shift within the industry, notably illustrated by a lawsuit filed in 2021 by film star Scarlett Johansson claiming breach of contract by Disney.

Johansson claimed the company's decision to release her superhero film "Black Widow" simultaneously in theaters and on its streaming service Disney+ deprived her of potential earnings. The lawsuit was settled three months later. Terms were not disclosed.

Iger declined to comment specifically on the lawsuit, but said the shift to streaming is pushing changes in the way actors, directors and others are compensated for their work.

“The industry is going to have to figure it out,” he said, adding that streaming has resulted in more job opportunities for talented people.