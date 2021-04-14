Former Live Well Financial CEO used alleged bond scheme as 'a self-generating money machine,' prosecutor says

"You will hear those recorded calls from the heart of the scheme and you will see emails," she said. "Those calls and emails will make it clear that there was nothing legitimate about what Michael Hild was doing, and they will make it clear that he was the one directing the scheme every step of the way. We're here to hold him accountable for his crime."

But Hild's attorney, Ben Dusing, told jurors that they need to look at the whole truth and, in doing so, should acquit Hild of the five charges.

"The whole truth is an important concept to think about throughout this entire trial," Dusing told jurors in his opening statements.

The trial, he said, will involve complicated terms and technology. "The truth is found within the complexity and not despite it," said Dusing, with the BGDLaw firm in Fort Wright, Ky. who is a childhood friend of Hild's. "Our job here is to expose to you to the truth."

The one key issue, Dusing told jurors, is what was Hild's intent relating to the investing in a portfolio of bonds.