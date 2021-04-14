Former Live Well Financial CEO used alleged bond scheme as 'a self-generating money machine,' prosecutor says

Michael C. Hild was the mastermind of an alleged multimillion-dollar bond fraud scheme that substantially increased the assets of his Live Well Financial reverse mortgage business by tens of millions of dollars as well as to "line his own pockets" to the tune of more than $20 million, a federal prosecutor claims.
"You will learn that Michael Hild called this a self-generating money machine," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Estes told jurors of Hild's scheme during his criminal trial in federal court in New York City Wednesday morning.
"Those were his words. You will hear that on a recorded call," Estes said during her opening statements to jurors. "He was using the lenders as an ATM."
Hild, the founder and former CEO of the now-defunct Chesterfield County-based Live Well Financial, is on trial facing the five federal criminal charges of securities, bank and wire fraud relating to the $140 million bond fraud scheme.
Estes alleges that Hild fraudulently inflated the value of the company’s portfolio of complex reverse-mortgage bonds from 2015 to 2019 in order to induce various financial institutions into loaning more money to the fast-growing reverse mortgage lender and servicer. He defrauded the lenders by tens of millions of dollars, she said.
The scheme enabled him to also fund lavish compensation packages for himself and to take full control of Live Well Financial, she said.
"You will hear those recorded calls from the heart of the scheme and you will see emails," she said. "Those calls and emails will make it clear that there was nothing legitimate about what Michael Hild was doing, and they will make it clear that he was the one directing the scheme every step of the way. We're here to hold him accountable for his crime."
But Hild's attorney, Ben Dusing, told jurors that they need to look at the whole truth and, in doing so, should acquit Hild of the five charges.
"The whole truth is an important concept to think about throughout this entire trial," Dusing told jurors in his opening statements.
The trial, he said, will involve complicated terms and technology. "The truth is found within the complexity and not despite it," said Dusing, with the BGDLaw firm in Fort Wright, Ky. who is a childhood friend of Hild's. "Our job here is to expose to you to the truth."
The one key issue, Dusing told jurors, is what was Hild's intent relating to the investing in a portfolio of bonds.
"It will all be reduced to this one very very simple question: Did Mr. Hild have good intent. Was he acting in good faith. Or, on the other hand, did he intentionally try to defraud people. Was his intent nefarious. Was his intent bad. That is the issue to be decided in the case," he said.
Hild, 46, entered a not guilty plea to each of the five counts shortly after being arrested by federal authorities in late August 2019. He has remained free on bond ever since.
His fate rests with the 12 jurors who were seated on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in New York City is presiding over the trial.
Estes said the alleged scheme allowed Live Well to exponentially grow its bond portfolio. Hild, she claims, directed Live Well's bond trading desk to submit falsely inflated bond prices to International Data Corp., an industry-leading pricing service.
The lenders relied on those prices from the service in determining how much to lend to Live Well, she said. If prices went down, the loan amount would go down, requiring Live Well to pay some money back to the lenders.
"Michael Hild was unhappy. He hated having to pay money back to the lenders," Estes said. "The lenders had no idea they were no longer getting market prices. They had no idea they were not getting prices from a neutral third party. They had no idea they were coming from Live Well. Michael Hild wanted to keep it a secret."
The scheme began collapsing in early 2019 when Live Well’s lenders sought to sell the bonds back to Live Well and the company did not have the necessary funds to complete the repurchase securities transactions, leaving those lenders exposed to millions of dollars in losses.
Hild founded Live Well Financial in April 2005 and served as its CEO until the company abruptly shut down on May 3, 2019, when Live Well laid off its 103 employees, most of whom worked at the company’s corporate offices in the Boulders office complex in Chesterfield.
In July 2019, three of the company's creditors sought - and was granted approval by judge in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware - a motion to place Live Well into involuntary bankruptcy protection.
Two former Live Well Financial executives have pleaded guilty to five criminal counts for their part in the alleged scheme.
Eric Rohr, who served as Live Well’s chief financial officer from 2008 to late 2018, and Darren Stumberger, the company’s former head trader and executive vice president from 2014 until March 2019, each are cooperating with the government. Both are scheduled to be sentenced this summer.
After the opening statements, Stumberger was the first prosecution witness to begin testifying, saying he was "concerned and nervous" about the bond scheme that he began recording conversations with Hild and others about it.
"They know how the scheme worked because they were part of it," Estes said. "Make no mistake, these former employees in the scheme, they are criminals. You will learn that they've accepted responsibility and have plead guilty. You will learn that they’re testifying not only out of the goodness of their heart but because they're hoping to receive leniency at sentencing."
Dusing alluded to the planned testimony of Hild's former co-workers.
"In the end, it is about very similar concepts that pervade all of our lives - things like betrayal, throwing people under the bus, folks that apparently did things that they weren’t supposed to do and got in trouble for it and [got] big time incentives and to find other people, bigger fish, if you will, to blame it on to save themselves," Dusing said. "All of that is for you to decide."
