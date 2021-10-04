Former longtime CEO of local Better Business Bureau honored with national award

Tom Bartholomy, the president and CEO of the BBB of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina in Charlotte, N.C., described Gallagher as a leader, an innovator, a creator and a connector.

"He had a vision for what this organization could really be," Bartholomy said.

About 30 years ago, Bartholomy said that Gallagher saw a need to help CEOs at the local BBBs perform better.

"He introduced the concept of performance groups to the BBB. We were all doing our own thing and we would compare notes, but we really didn't sit down and talk. So he got the CEOs together four times a year and talk about what we do, why we do it, how we do it and how we can improve," Bartholomy said. "I know it has dramatically improved the BBB, and anyone who has been in it has seen dramatic increases in performance."

Bartholomy said Gallagher’s innovative leadership led to a few firsts in the nationwide BBB system. For instance, Gallagher worked with businesses to develop a complaint portal to manage the surge in complaints. And the local BBB became the first to go paperless.

The International Association of Better Business Bureaus created its hall of fame in 1970 to honor past leaders of the organization. To be nominated, the person has to be retired from the BBB for at least three years.