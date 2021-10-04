Former longtime CEO of local Better Business Bureau honored with national award

Thomas J. Gallagher hadn't really thought about a career with the Better Business Bureau in 1969 when he started working for the organization by talking to consumers and businesses in the Philadelphia area.
But that job eventually led to other roles with BBBs in New Jersey, Charlotte, N.C., and Albuquerque, N.M., where he served as president and CEO.
Gallagher, now 76, took the top job at the Better Business Bureau serving central Virginia in April 1982 and served in that role until his retirement in late 2017.
"I never considered it or I never thought about it as a career," Gallagher said Monday. "I never set that as a goal. But I'm so fortunate to have had a career in an organization that fits me. I didn't have to change anything to meet it. It just worked very well for me."
The International Association of Better Business Bureaus honored Gallagher on Monday by inducting him into the organization's hall of fame during its virtual annual assembly. The local BBB livestreamed the event at its offices in western Henrico County with presidents from four local BBBs elsewhere in the country attending.
"This is something that I don't deserve it, but it's all the people who were around me deserve it. I just got to be at the front of the parade," Gallagher said.
"I had this opportunity to work for this great organization that helps people out, that brought people together, that helped in conflict resolution and that helped in career development," he said. "This isn't about me, and it isn't about what we have been able to accomplish in this career. What is it about is the people."
Tom Bartholomy, the president and CEO of the BBB of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina in Charlotte, N.C., described Gallagher as a leader, an innovator, a creator and a connector.
"He had a vision for what this organization could really be," Bartholomy said.
About 30 years ago, Bartholomy said that Gallagher saw a need to help CEOs at the local BBBs perform better.
"He introduced the concept of performance groups to the BBB. We were all doing our own thing and we would compare notes, but we really didn't sit down and talk. So he got the CEOs together four times a year and talk about what we do, why we do it, how we do it and how we can improve," Bartholomy said. "I know it has dramatically improved the BBB, and anyone who has been in it has seen dramatic increases in performance."
Bartholomy said Gallagher’s innovative leadership led to a few firsts in the nationwide BBB system. For instance, Gallagher worked with businesses to develop a complaint portal to manage the surge in complaints. And the local BBB became the first to go paperless.
The International Association of Better Business Bureaus created its hall of fame in 1970 to honor past leaders of the organization. To be nominated, the person has to be retired from the BBB for at least three years.
This is the first year Gallagher was eligible to be considered. Three people, including Gallagher, were nominated for the honor, and he was the only person selected this year by the two voting groups — current CEOs of local BBBs and those who have been involved in the organization for 25 years or more.
The local BBB serves Richmond, the Tri-Cities, Charlottesville and Fredericksburg, as well as 42 surrounding counties, by providing educational services to new businesses and support services to existing businesses, and by providing validated business reviews and complaint resolution services.
