Former Virginia Bio+Tech Park president and CEO forms new consulting business

Carrie Roth, who led the Virginia Bio+Tech Park for seven years along with a nonprofit organization that supports local entrepreneurs, has left the organization and has created a new consulting business.
Roth resigned effective Feb. 5 from her position as chief operating officer at the park and at Activation Capital, a nonprofit associated with the park that supports the startup business community through grants and other services.
Roth's departure came about nine months after Chandra Briggman, formerly director at the Venture Café Foundation in Cambridge, Mass., started serving as the president and CEO of Activation Capital and of the Virginia Bio+Tech Park in downtown Richmond.
Roth had served as president and CEO of the Bio+Tech park since 2013. Roth and other members of the Virginia Bio+Tech Partnership Authority board, which oversees the park, had agreed almost two years ago to start the process of leadership changes for the park.
Since leaving last month, Roth said she has started a new consulting service called Rerouted, through which she will work with businesses in Virginia, particularly in the Richmond area, on strategic communications and business development.
"It was an incredible seven-plus years of impact on our startup community and significant growth through my work at Activation Capital," Roth said.
Business and industrial change used to take about 15 years, Roth said, but the "great disruption" of the coronavirus pandemic has now made change "constant."
"I wanted to have the opportunity to use my expertise to help businesses adapt to the change," Roth said.
She previously served as Virginia’s deputy secretary of commerce and trade for three years under Gov. Bob McDonnell before being named in late 2013 as interim president and CEO - and then permanently a year later - of what was then called the Virginia BioTechnology Research Park. She replaced Robert T. Skunda, who retired after being the park’s first president and CEO since 1997.
Roth was named a Richmond Times-Dispatch Person of the Year honoree in 2018.
