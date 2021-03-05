Former Virginia Bio+Tech Park president and CEO forms new consulting business

Carrie Roth, who led the Virginia Bio+Tech Park for seven years along with a nonprofit organization that supports local entrepreneurs, has left the organization and has created a new consulting business.

Roth resigned effective Feb. 5 from her position as chief operating officer at the park and at Activation Capital, a nonprofit associated with the park that supports the startup business community through grants and other services.

Roth's departure came about nine months after Chandra Briggman, formerly director at the Venture Café Foundation in Cambridge, Mass., started serving as the president and CEO of Activation Capital and of the Virginia Bio+Tech Park in downtown Richmond.

Roth had served as president and CEO of the Bio+Tech park since 2013. Roth and other members of the Virginia Bio+Tech Partnership Authority board, which oversees the park, had agreed almost two years ago to start the process of leadership changes for the park.

Since leaving last month, Roth said she has started a new consulting service called Rerouted, through which she will work with businesses in Virginia, particularly in the Richmond area, on strategic communications and business development.