Founder of Richmond-based consulting company Impact Makers returns as CEO

The founder of Richmond-based Impact Makers - a consulting business that was created with the goal of donating all of its profits to charity - has returned to serve as its chief executive officer more than two years after departing a full-time job with the firm.
Michael Pirron, who led Impact Makers from its founding in 2006 until he stepped down as CEO in January 2018, said Thursday that he was named CEO by the company's board of directors effective Sept. 18.
Pirron replaces Lewis Broome, who had stepped into the CEO role at Impact Makers in July 2019 when former CEO Andy Wolff resigned after less than a year with the company.
Pirron's re-appointment as CEO comes after a new slate of directors joined the board of the firm's operating company and its holding company.
Impact Makers, which employs about 70 people, gained notice as Virginia's first certified B corporation, a business that formally adopts a charitable, social or environmental mission beyond making a profit.
In 2015, the company restructured as a benefit corporation and announced it had gifted equity ownership to two organizations that support philanthropy and community development: Virginia Community Capital and The Community Foundation for a greater Richmond. The ownership structure means those two organizations would benefit from any eventual sale of the company.
Pirron's departure in 2018 ultimately led to a lawsuit in which Pirron charged that he had been unfairly pushed out of a leadership role and that a governance change made by the company's then-board of directors would jeopardize Impact Makers' philanthropic mission.
The lawsuit was settled in June 2019, reversing the board's governance decision and restoring Pirron as a permanent director for a holding company responsible for protecting the philanthropic mission.
Pirron said Thursday that the current board's decision to hire him as CEO "has nothing to do with anything in the past."
"I am totally excited about where we are right now," he said.
"I have some big shoes to fill," he said. "The prior executive team has done a fabulous job of building our current capabilities and new capabilities and service offerings."
"The board wants to be able to scale that, build the pie, and tie that closely to our mission and model, and that is why we are making the change," he said.
The company made no official announcement on Thursday about any other changes in executive leadership, and Pirron said he could not comment on that at this time.
Impact Makers previously said it had grown to have about $20 million in revenue for 2018. Pirron said Thursday that the company is not disclosing its revenue at this time, though he described the business as "healthy."
He said the business has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but is still able to do consulting virtually on a national scale. "We have won some business contracts and are excited about going into the new year," he said. "I am bullish and positive about where things are going."
The new board members include several people who lead or have experience with B corporations or "social enterprise" ventures that aim to achieve social goals besides making a profit.
The operating company board members are Pirron and Seth Perlman, a managing partner at Perlman and Perlman, the first B Corp. law firm based in New York City; Mike Hannigan, a founder of Give Something Back, a California-based office supply company that gives its profits to charity; Michael Cousins, an analytics professional who previously served on the Impact Makers board from 2006 to 2013; Adam Haller, a senior manager at Black Knight Inc. and founder of Sensible Investments LLC, a consulting firm focused on housing finance; and Heather Mason, founder of the events planning firm Caspian.
Also serving on the board of the Impact Makers holding company is Elissa Miller-Out, the founder of investment fund Chloe Capital, which focuses on women-led tech companies.
