Founder of The Hilb Group joins Virginia Beach firm as leader of mergers and acquisitions

The founder and former CEO of Richmond-based insurance brokerage company The Hilb Group has been named as an executive overseeing mergers and acquisitions for another Virginia-based insurance firm that is expanding through acquisitions.
Choice Financial Group, a Virginia Beach-based company, said Wednesday that Robert J. “Bob” Hilb will lead its merger and acquisition activity while continuing to serve in his existing roles of senior adviser and board member for the company.
Hilb previously co-founded Richmond-based The Hilb Group in 2009. The company went on to acquire about 50 independent insurance brokerages around the country before Hilb left the company in 2017. The company has continued to make acquisitions since his departure, now owning more than 120 agencies.
Bob Hilb subsequently founded Hilb and Partners, a consulting firm that assists private equity firms, insurance brokers and insurance technology firms in identifying, vetting and closing add-on acquisitions.
One of his early clients was Richard Braun, the president and founder of Choice Financial, an insurance firm that — much like The Hilb Group — has been pursuing growth through acquisitions of small, independent insurance brokerages around the country.
“We started scaling in 2018 through acquisitions,” said Braun, adding that the company has done 14 deals since 2018, including several in the Richmond region.
“Early in 2021, I connected with Bob [Hilb] and we started working together on a consulting basis, and Bob was a huge help to me during some of the transactions,” Braun said.
In November, Northlane Capital Partners, a Bethesda, Md.-based private equity firm, made an investment in Choice Financial to help it continue its growth strategy.
Hilb said he joined Choice Financial because he admired Braun’s approach to building the business, making acquisitions and finding a strategic investor.
“When this started coming together, I was advising Richard as I had been as a consultant,” Hilb said. “He had a great process. He went out to nine different potential partners. He got six offers.”
Hilb and Braun said they expect to see continued consolidation in the insurance brokerage industry. There are roughly 36,000 independent brokerages, many of which have founders who are approaching retirement and looking for ways to maximize value from their businesses, Hilb said.
Braun said the company has not set a particular goal for the number of brokerages it wants to acquire.
“Our principal focus is making sure we have a good strategic fit,” he said. “We are looking for entrepreneurial principals who really want to join an organization and take it to the next level.”
The Hilb Group was founded by Hilb along with his father, Robert H. Hilb, the founder and former chairman and CEO of Hilb, Rogal & Hobbs, a Henrico County-based company that grew from its founding in 1982 to become the nation’s sixth-largest insurance brokerage with 140 U.S. offices. Hilb, Rogal & Hobbs was sold in late 2008 to Willis Group Holdings Ltd. in a deal valued at $2.1 billion.
In 2015, Boston-based private equity firm Abry Partners bought a majority stake in The Hilb Group. Two years later, in September 2017, Bob Hilb departed the company “to pursue other interests.”
