Four development projects receive Golden Hammer awards for adaptive reuse

Four projects won awards for the best adaptive reuses in the Richmond region.

The projects were among 12 in the Richmond area deemed to be the best in their categories as part of the annual Golden Hammer awards, sponsored by Historic Richmond and Storefront for Community Design.

The awards recognizes the best in historic preservation, blight reduction and neighborhood revitalization. Eligible projects had to be completed after Jan. 1, 2020, and be located in the city of Richmond or in Chesterfield, Hanover or Henrico counties.

There were 40 projects nominated for this year’s Golden Hammer awards, which were announced Thursday evening.

One of the awards in the best adaptive reuse category went to Hatch Kitchen RVA, which operates commercial kitchen space, production space, a cafe and offices for dozens of startup food businesses. Hatch uses three buildings in the Clopton Siteworks renovated warehouse complex on Maury Street in South Richmond.