Four Regal Cinema locations in the Richmond region to reopen May 14

Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., is reopening four of its six theaters in the Richmond region on May 14.

The company said reopening are Regal Short Pump in Henrico County; Regal Westchester Commons and Regal Commonwealth in Chesterfield County; and Regal Southpark in Colonial Heights.

The company didn't say when the Regal Virginia Center and Regal West Tower Cinemas in Henrico would open.

Regal temporarily shuttered all of its cinema locations in the U.S. in October after reopening them last summer as a result of a lack of blockbusters as producers postpone releases because of the pandemic. That came after Regal and other movie theater chains closed for several months last spring and part of the summer.