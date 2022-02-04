Four Richmond-area executives to be inducted into Business Hall of Fame

Four local business executives will be inducted into the Junior Achievement Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame in May.

The four join 118 other business leaders who have been inducted into the program since it was established in 1988. Inductees are chosen for their contributions to business in the Richmond area.

The program is sponsored by Junior Achievement of Central Virginia. The ceremony and banquet will be held at The Jefferson Hotel on May 5.

The 2022 inductees are:

B. Keith “BK” Fulton:

A retired executive for Verizon Communications, Fulton founded startup company Soulidifly Productions, a filmmaking and book and e-magazine publishing company, in 2017. He created Soulidifly as a film, stage and TV investment company designed to promote a more inclusive narrative in media. The company has produced 10 feature films, 11 books and a show on Broadway. Before founding Soulidifly, Fulton was vice president of the Mid-Atlantic region for Verizon and president of Verizon West Virginia.

Thomas S. Gayner: