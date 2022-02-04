Four Richmond-area executives to be inducted into Business Hall of Fame

Four local business executives will be inducted into the Junior Achievement Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame in May.
The four join 118 other business leaders who have been inducted into the program since it was established in 1988. Inductees are chosen for their contributions to business in the Richmond area.
The program is sponsored by Junior Achievement of Central Virginia. The ceremony and banquet will be held at The Jefferson Hotel on May 5.
The 2022 inductees are:
B. Keith “BK” Fulton:
- A retired executive for Verizon Communications, Fulton founded startup company Soulidifly Productions, a filmmaking and book and e-magazine publishing company, in 2017. He created Soulidifly as a film, stage and TV investment company designed to promote a more inclusive narrative in media. The company has produced 10 feature films, 11 books and a show on Broadway. Before founding Soulidifly, Fulton was vice president of the Mid-Atlantic region for Verizon and president of Verizon West Virginia.
Thomas S. Gayner:
- He serves as co-CEO with Richard R. “Richie” Whitt III of Markel Corp., the Henrico County-based specialty insurance company. Gayner and Whitt have held the top jobs since 2016. Gayner previously served as president and chief investment officer from May 2010 to December 2015, chief investment officer from January 2001 to December 2015 and as president of Markel-Gayner Asset Management Corp., a subsidiary, since December 1990. Gayner oversees all of Markel’s investing activities, including its Markel Ventures subsidiary, a portfolio of businesses that has grown to include more than 20 companies.
Dr. Pamela J. Royal:
- She is owner and president of Royal Dermatology in Richmond. In addition to her medical practice, Royal has been involved in many civic organizations, including The Community Foundation for a greater Richmond, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Venture Richmond and the United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg. She also is a board member of Dominion Energy.
Richard R. “Richie” Whitt III:
- He serves as co-CEO with Gayner of Markel, the Henrico-based specialty insurance company. Whitt and Gayner have held the top jobs since 2016. Before that, Whitt was president and co-chief operating officer from May 2010 to December 2015 and senior vice president and chief financial officer from May 2005 to May 2010. Whitt has been a central figure in Markel’s major transactions over the past two decades. He began his career with KPMG in the audit practice and joined Markel in 1991 in the finance area.