Fund gives grants to 750-plus small Va. businesses including 53 in the Richmond area

The fund has raised $3.25 million since it was created in early April, he said.

Snyder, also the CEO of Disruptor Capital, a Northern Virginia-based venture capital firm, said he never dreamed that the fund would be helping out so many small businesses when he and his wife started it.

"It has been the most rewarding work I have ever done in my life," he said. "The struggles that these small business owners are having is tremendous. They thought they would be in this [pandemic] for two weeks or a maximum of two months. They never expected to face all these new regulations and shut downs and now having to disinfect their businesses. It has been a lot on them."

The idea behind the nonprofit Virginia 30 Day Fund is to provide businesses with immediate financial assistance to meet payroll, pay rent, preserve health care coverage for employees and save jobs while they await federal or state assistance.

The grant that Quality Cleaning Services LLC in Chesterfield received about two months ago enabled the company to give its five employees a bonus and to buy an electrostatic sprayer to disinfect offices and other areas as part of the company's cleaning services, owner Tonya Thompson said.