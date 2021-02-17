Gasoline prices increasing in Richmond and in Virginia - and likely to keep climbing because of the severe cold weather

Gasoline prices in the Richmond region and across Virginia have been rising this month and could go up even higher in the days ahead because of the extreme cold weather hitting much of the country.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in the Richmond area on Wednesday was $2.46, up 10 cents from a week ago and 12 cents from a month ago, according to motorist club AAA Mid-Atlantic. Area drivers were paying an average of $2.13 a gallon a year ago at this time.

In Virginia, drivers are paying on average of $2.42 for a gallon of gasoline, up from $2.33 a week ago and $2.20 a year ago.

But travel and navigation app GasBuddy predicts motorists across the U.S. could see gasoline prices jumping 10 cents to 20 cents per gallon from its current national average of $2.54 per gallon over the next two weeks as millions of barrels of refining capacity has gone offline because of the extreme cold in Texas.

If prices increase, the national average could be $2.65 to $2.75 per gallon, resulting in the highest prices since 2019 and the highest seasonal prices in more than five years, GasBuddy said.

