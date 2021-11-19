Gelati Celesti opens second shop in Virginia Beach

Gelati Celesti is scooping up its brand of ice cream at a second location in Virginia Beach.

The locally owned chain’s new store is in the Town Center of Virginia. It opened Nov. 11.

The company opened its other store in Virginia Beach — in the Hilltop West Shopping Center — in 2019.

This makes the ninth location overall for Gelati Celesti, including seven in the Richmond region.

It has Richmond-area locations at Gold’s Gym Plaza in Henrico County; Stony Point Shopping Center on Huguenot Road; The Corner at Short Pump across from Short Pump Town Center; at 1400 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. at the corner of Norfolk Street in Scott’s Addition; at 5808 Grove Ave. near Libbie Avenue; and at 13487 Hull Street Road in the Swift Creek Place shopping center.

Gelati Celesti was founded in 1984 by Peter Edmonds and his father, John. Steve Rosser and his wife, Kim, bought the business in 2010 and have expanded it since.