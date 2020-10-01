Genworth and China Oceanwide extend merger deadline again, though 'significant progress' is being made

Genworth Financial Inc. said Thursday that "significant progress" is being made toward completing its long-delayed merger with a China-based company, but the expected closing date on the deal is being extended yet again.

Henrico County-based Genworth, which sells long-term care insurance and home mortgage insurance, said it has agreed with China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co. Ltd to extend the deadline for closing the deal until Nov. 30.

The China-based investment firm agreed to buy Genworth for $2.7 billion or $5.43 per share in October 2016. The deal has since been delayed 16 times, mostly because Genworth was seeking approval from numerous state and federal regulatory agencies in the United States.

The regulatory approvals have now mostly been cleared, but China Oceanwide's efforts to raise the financing to complete the acquisition have been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Genworth said Thursday that Oceanwide has made "significant progress" towards finalizing its financing plan, but has not reached a final agreement with lender Hony Capital on all the terms and conditions "due to the logistical challenges presented by the global pandemic, including travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine requirements."